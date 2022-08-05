The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Blast in Kabul, Afghanistan kills 8; Islamic State claims responsibility

The militant group said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in an attack launched in western Kabul.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 20:35
Members of Taliban forces control people waiting to get visas, at the Iran embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan October 4, 2021 (photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)
Members of Taliban forces control people waiting to get visas, at the Iran embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan October 4, 2021
(photo credit: REUTERS/JORGE SILVA)

The Islamic State (IS) militant group on Friday claimed responsibility for a deadly blast in a Shi'ite residential area in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the group said.

The Afghan police said at least eight people were killed and 18 wounded in the blast. The militant group said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in an attack launched in western Kabul.

"The explosion happened in a crowded place," said Khalid Zadran, the city's police spokesman.

Video shared on social media purportedly of the blast site showed men rushing to help the injured after the incident.

The hardline militant group has claimed recent attacks, mainly on the minority Shi'ite community.

The IS affiliate operating in Afghanistan since 2014 is seen as the country's most serious security challenge since the Taliban took control of the country in August last year.



Tags shi'ite afghanistan ISIS Kabul
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by