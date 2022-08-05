Palestinian Islamic Jihad: 'We are heading to battle'

In a first response to IDF strikes in Gaza in which a top operative was assassinated, Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that "the enemy has started a war targeting our people."

The group said in a statement that the Palestinians won't allow Israel to pass its policies that are "aimed at undermining the resistance."

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, in a first comment, said: "We are heading to battle, and there is no truce after this airstrike. The results of this war will be in favor of the Palestinian people. The enemy should expect a battle, not a truce."

Nakhalah said that Tel Aviv will be "one of the targets of the resistance's missiles, and the coming hours will prove to the enemy that all the forces of the resistance are one."

Hamas reacts

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum threatened that all the armed groups in the Gaza Strip would respond to the Israeli military strikes.

"The resistance, with all its military arms and factions, is united in this battle and will say its word with full force," Barhoum said. "It is no longer possible to accept the continuation of this situation as it is."