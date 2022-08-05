The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Palestinian Islamic Jihad: 'We are heading to battle'

Tel Aviv will be "one of the targets of the resistance's missiles, and the coming hours will prove to the enemy that all the forces of the resistance are one."

By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 17:27
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in a rally to celebrate the shooting attacks in Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)
Palestinian Islamic Jihad militants take part in a rally to celebrate the shooting attacks in Israel, in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip April 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/IBRAHEEM ABU MUSTAFA)

In a first response to IDF strikes in Gaza in which a top operative was assassinated, Palestinian Islamic Jihad said that "the enemy has started a war targeting our people."

The group said in a statement that the Palestinians won't allow Israel to pass its policies that are "aimed at undermining the resistance."

Palestinian Islamic Jihad leader Ziad al-Nakhalah, in a first comment, said: "We are heading to battle, and there is no truce after this airstrike. The results of this war will be in favor of the Palestinian people. The enemy should expect a battle, not a truce."

"We are heading to battle, and there is no truce after this airstrike. The results of this war will be in favor of the Palestinian people. The enemy should expect a battle, not a truce."

Ziad al-Nakhalah

Ziad al-Nakhalah

Nakhalah said that Tel Aviv will be "one of the targets of the resistance's missiles, and the coming hours will prove to the enemy that all the forces of the resistance are one."

Hamas reacts

Hamas spokesperson Fawzi Barhoum threatened that all the armed groups in the Gaza Strip would respond to the Israeli military strikes. 

"The resistance, with all its military arms and factions, is united in this battle and will say its word with full force," Barhoum said. "It is no longer possible to accept the continuation of this situation as it is."



