Gantz to Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas: Your time is limited

Tensions remain high in southern Israel for the fourth day in a row.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: AUGUST 5, 2022 14:29

Updated: AUGUST 5, 2022 14:36
Defense Minister Benny Gantz's situational assessment with local authority heads at the Southern Command. (photo credit: ARIEL HERMONI/DEFENSE MINISTRY)
Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the IDF’s Southern Command Friday morning as tensions remain high along the Gaza border for the fourth day in a row over fears of an attack by Palestinian Islamic Jihad and warned that the threat posed by the group will be dealt with.

“To our enemies in general and to the heads of Hamas and Islamic Jihad I say explicitly - your time is limited. This threat will be removed one way or another,” the defense minister said.

During his visit, he held a situational assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi, head of the southern Command Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano, Commander of the Gaza Division Brig.-Gen. Nimrod Aloni and the head of the Shin Bet Ronen Bar. 

“The situation in which irresponsible terrorists, some of whom are not in the area at all, took the residents of Gaza hostage will come back and harm them,” Gantz warned.

Israel closed the Erez crossing on Tuesday, blocking 14,000 Gazans who have permits to enter Israel to work.

“Whoever robs the livelihood of 14,000 workers, causes agricultural goods to rot in the crossings, and causes a shortage of electricity and food - first of all harms the residents of Gaza and he will bear the responsibility.”

The leader of PIJ, Ziad Nahalka who is based in the Syrian capital of Damascus, was in Tehran on Thursday and met with Iran’s President Ibrahim Raisi. Tehran funds and equips the Gaza-based terror group.

Gantz said that security forces are preparing for all scenarios, on all fronts including in the north and the center of the country and that the IDF will continue its operational activity in all sectors as needed.

“I say to the residents of the area - we are with you and we will do everything necessary to protect you, responsibly, decisively, and according to the considerations of the use of force that will lead to the required result.”

“We aren’t thrilled to fight - but we also don't hesitate to fight to it if we have to,” he said, adding that “the State of Israel and the IDF will continue to act with a full understanding of the mission we carry on our shoulders - to protect the settlements and residents of the south. To protect all Israeli citizens.”

During his visit to the south, Gantz also met with the heads of regional authorities, several of whom have criticized the restrictions imposed on the area by the IDF.

Stating that the resilience of the residents of the Gaza envelope have shown throughout the years “deserves our appreciation,” Gantz said that the defense establishment’s mission is to ensure that the tension ends and life returns to normal.

Road restrictions in southern Israel remained in place for the third day over concerns of an attack by PIJ after Israeli security forces arrested Bassem Saadi, a senior leader of the group in the West Bank overnight on Monday.

He was seen being dragged by forces and was slightly bitten by a military dog during his arrest. According to the Palestinian Quds news site, Saadi’s family said he received a blow to the back of his head that is causing him severe headaches, and “despite his old age, he was not brought to the hospital.”

IDF activity in the south

The IDF closed roads near the Strip on Tuesday. On Wednesday, it called up 100 reservists to bolster the Gaza Division to assist in securing the area and keep civilians out of areas that could be targeted by PIJ. 

In addition to calling up reserves, the IDF has also suspended leave in some of the combat units and has placed its Iron Dome missile defense batteries on alert for any rocket fire.

Troops in the Southern Command and Gaza Division have been ordered to thwart any hostile activity if identified, such as a PIJ cell readying to fire rockets, mortars, or anti-tank missiles. Armed drones flown by the Israel Air Force have also been prepared to strike armed cells.

The terrorist group has in the past fired anti-tank guided missiles toward Israeli vehicles, both civilian and military.

Both Qatar and Egypt are trying to mediate with Hamas and PIJ in order to de-escalate the situation. Hamas is also working to prevent attacks by PIJ, including by putting pressure on the group and locating cells that might be planning to fire anti-tank-guided missiles toward Israeli targets.



Tags Benny Gantz Gaza IDF Palestinian Islamic Jihad islamic jihad
