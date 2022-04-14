UK's Conservative Friends of Israel delegation visits Jewish state

A British delegation of the Conservative Friends of Israel parliamentary group visited Israel for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic last week.

A group of nine British politicians from the ruling Conservative Party met with Israeli politicians, journalists, entrepreneurs and academics.

They also took part in strategic briefings and meeting with organizations that promote peaceful coexistence.

The Conservative MPs received a security briefing from the IDF on the threat Israel faces from the Hamas terror group down in Israel's south, near the border with Gaza.

The delegation also traveled to the West Bank, meeting the Palestinian Authority's Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah and visiting the first Palestinian-planned city in Rawabi.

CONSERVATIVE FRIENDS of Israel at the Jerusalem College of Technology. (credit: Courtesy)

Delegates included MP Nickie Aiken, MP Lee Anderson, MP Sarah Atherton, MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP Virginia Crosbie, MP Fay Jones, MP Laurence Robertson, MP Greg Smith and MP James Sunderland.