The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

UK's Conservative Friends of Israel delegation visits Jewish state

A group of nine British politicians from the ruling Conservative Party met with Israeli politicians, journalists, entrepreneurs and academics.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: APRIL 14, 2022 03:55

Updated: APRIL 14, 2022 03:56
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a Conservative Friends of Israel convention in London on November 29, 2021 (photo credit: STUART MITCHELL)
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaking during a Conservative Friends of Israel convention in London on November 29, 2021
(photo credit: STUART MITCHELL)

A British delegation of the Conservative Friends of Israel parliamentary group visited Israel for the first time since before the COVID-19 pandemic last week.

A group of nine British politicians from the ruling Conservative Party met with Israeli politicians, journalists, entrepreneurs and academics.

They also took part in strategic briefings and meeting with organizations that promote peaceful coexistence.

The Conservative MPs received a security briefing from the IDF on the threat Israel faces from the Hamas terror group down in Israel's south, near the border with Gaza.

The delegation also traveled to the West Bank, meeting the Palestinian Authority's Mohammad Shtayyeh in Ramallah and visiting the first Palestinian-planned city in Rawabi.

CONSERVATIVE FRIENDS of Israel at the Jerusalem College of Technology. (credit: Courtesy)CONSERVATIVE FRIENDS of Israel at the Jerusalem College of Technology. (credit: Courtesy)

Delegates included MP Nickie Aiken, MP Lee Anderson, MP Sarah Atherton, MP Brendan Clarke-Smith, MP Virginia Crosbie, MP Fay Jones, MP Laurence Robertson, MP Greg Smith and MP James Sunderland.



Tags Israel United Kingdom diplomacy Conservative Party
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

After night-long manhunt, Tel Aviv terrorist found, killed by security forces

Members of Israeli ZAKA team clean blood from the site after a shooting terror attack on Dizengoff street on April 8, 2022 in Tel Aviv
2

Palestinian rioters vandalize Joseph's Tomb amid clashes with IDF

Palestinian rioters vandalized Joseph's Tomb in Nablus, April 10, 2022.
3

Scientists find leg of dinosaur that was killed by the great asteroid

Image courtesy of NASA shows an artist's concept of a broken-up asteroid. Scientists think that a giant asteroid, which broke up long ago in the main asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter, eventually made its way to Earth and led to the extinction of the dinosaurs.
4

Third victim of Tel Aviv terror attack a former Israeli Olympian

Barak Lufan, Olympic athlete, was criticaly injured in a terror shooting attack in Tel Aviv on April 7, 2022, and died the next day.
5

Shin Bet finds mugs from Chinese embassy were not bugged

Part of the cup gifted by the Chinese embassy to Israeli government officials suspected of containing a listening device.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by