Rollercoaster crashes at Legoland in northern Germany, 34 injured

Two rollercoasters at the Legoland amusement park in the south German city of Günzburg collided on Thursday – leading to at least 34 injuries, German media reports.

The accident occurred when Legoland’s 'Feuerdrache' (Fire Dragon) rollercoaster cart suddenly braked sharply, causing another cart on the rollercoaster to collide with it.

Passengers involved in the collision suffered minor injuries, such as cuts and bruises, while two people were seriously injured.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Rescue helicopters and the fire department responded to the scene of the accident and said it was not immediately clear what caused the rollercoaster to abruptly halt.

"The investigations are currently underway. We are not yet able to say anything more about the cause of the accident or what led to it. This is the subject of the investigation,” German police said.

Germany's Legoland in Günzburg. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"The investigations are currently underway. We are not yet able to say anything more about the cause of the accident or what led to it. This is the subject of the investigation.” German police

A Legoland spokesperson said that the park remains open and all rescue workers remain on duty.

A string of accidents

The Legoland incident comes shortly after a 57-year-old woman fell off a rollercoaster in an amusement park in eastern Germany on Saturday. She was pronounced dead on the scene.