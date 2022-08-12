The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Rollercoaster crashes at Legoland in northern Germany, 34 injured

34 people were injured in the crash. The cause of the accident remains unclear, German police say.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 12, 2022 00:09
Entrance of Legoland in Germany. (photo credit: STEFAN SCHEER via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Entrance of Legoland in Germany.
(photo credit: STEFAN SCHEER via WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Two rollercoasters at the Legoland amusement park in the south German city of Günzburg collided on Thursday – leading to at least 34 injuries, German media reports.

The accident occurred when Legoland’s 'Feuerdrache' (Fire Dragon) rollercoaster cart suddenly braked sharply, causing another cart on the rollercoaster to collide with it.  

Passengers involved in the collision suffered minor injuries, such as cuts and bruises, while two people were seriously injured.

Rescue helicopters and the fire department responded to the scene of the accident and said it was not immediately clear what caused the rollercoaster to abruptly halt.

"The investigations are currently underway. We are not yet able to say anything more about the cause of the accident or what led to it. This is the subject of the investigation,” German police said.

Germany's Legoland in Günzburg. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS) Germany's Legoland in Günzburg. (credit: VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

"The investigations are currently underway. We are not yet able to say anything more about the cause of the accident or what led to it. This is the subject of the investigation.”

German police

A Legoland spokesperson said that the park remains open and all rescue workers remain on duty.

A string of accidents

The Legoland incident comes shortly after a 57-year-old woman fell off a rollercoaster in an amusement park in eastern Germany on Saturday. She was pronounced dead on the scene.



Tags travel germany Lego Injury Injury Headline
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by