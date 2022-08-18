The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

What should you do if your luggage gets lost?

In April alone, the US Department of Transportation reported that almost 220,000 bags were lost, stolen, damaged or delayed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 21:28
A malfunction in the luggage security system has left hundreds of passengers stuck at the Ben Gurion Airport, on August 12, 2019. (photo credit: FLASH90)
A malfunction in the luggage security system has left hundreds of passengers stuck at the Ben Gurion Airport, on August 12, 2019.
(photo credit: FLASH90)

AirAdvisor experts shared tips this week for how to deal with lost luggage when flying.

Renewed travel following COVID-19 has been a difficult process for the industry with scheduling issues and canceled flights, and a higher number of lost, stolen or delayed bags than before the pandemic started.

In April alone, the US Department of Transportation reported that almost 220,000 bags were lost, stolen, damaged or delayed, but the US is not alone.

Photos from Ben-Gurion Airport in the last few months have shown an immense number of bags waiting to be reclaimed after they were lost.

How can you avoid losing your luggage?

  1.  Try to avoid checking a bag. If you can, pack everything you need into hand luggage, let that suffice. It can also save you time when you land because you don't have to wait for your bag to come out.
  2. Plant a tracker in your bag when you pack. That will give you real-time information about the location of your bag.
Luggage removal from a plane at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, on April 11, 2018. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90) Luggage removal from a plane at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, on April 11, 2018. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

What should you do if your luggage gets lost?

  1. If you don't see your luggage on the carousel, the first step is to ask baggage claim for help. There will be a desk at the airport where they will try to track your luggage and make sure it gets sent to the proper location.
  2. Find out what reimbursements you will get from the airline. This will help you assess how much of it will cover the items that need replacing.
  3. Supply the airline with the correct address where it will need to send the luggage once it locates the bags.
  4.  If you need to replace the items that were in your lost luggage, keep the receipts because the airline may request to see them when it reimburses you.


Tags Ben-Gurion Airport travel airline company Airport
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
2

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
3

Moscow warns of end to Russia-US relations if assets seized

Russian and US state flags fly near a factory in Vsevolozhsk, Leningrad Region, Russia March 27, 2019
4

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

Anne Frank at her writing table in 1940; how many Anne Franks were lost in the Holocaust?
5

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by