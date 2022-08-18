What should you do if your luggage gets lost?

AirAdvisor experts shared tips this week for how to deal with lost luggage when flying.

Renewed travel following COVID-19 has been a difficult process for the industry with scheduling issues and canceled flights, and a higher number of lost, stolen or delayed bags than before the pandemic started.

In April alone, the US Department of Transportation reported that almost 220,000 bags were lost, stolen, damaged or delayed, but the US is not alone.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Photos from Ben-Gurion Airport in the last few months have shown an immense number of bags waiting to be reclaimed after they were lost.

How can you avoid losing your luggage?

Try to avoid checking a bag. If you can, pack everything you need into hand luggage, let that suffice. It can also save you time when you land because you don't have to wait for your bag to come out. Plant a tracker in your bag when you pack. That will give you real-time information about the location of your bag.

Luggage removal from a plane at the Ben Gurion Airport in Lod, Israel, on April 11, 2018. (credit: MOSHE SHAI/FLASH90)

What should you do if your luggage gets lost?