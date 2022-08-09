Ben-Gurion had the second most delays of Middle East airports in July

Ben Gurion was the airport with the second most delays in the Middle East in July, according to a global report published by the Sam Chui travel website.

The report presents the data on delays and cancellations for each airport and airline in the world.

For the sake of the report, a delay was categorized as any flight that left 30 or more minutes after its scheduled time.

Europe

In Europe, Paris Charles de Gaulle Airport was the airport with the most delays at 7,297 in July.

A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 plane (credit: REUTERS/PAUL HANNA)

Paris was followed by Frankfurt Airport (7,220), London-Heathrow (6,850), Amsterdam's Schipol Airport (5,499) and London-Gatwick (4,695).

In terms of airlines, RyanAir led with the most delays at 30,812 which is more than double the delays of Easy Jet which is the second airline on the list.

Third place goes to Turkish Airlines followed by Lufthansa and Air France.

FlyDubai (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Middle East

In the Middle East, the airport with the most delays was Dubai Airport at 4,143 delays. Ben-Gurion took second place with 3,116 and was followed by Qatar's Doha International Airport (1,565), Kuwait International Airport (1,533) and Jeddah Airport in Saudi Arabia (1,144).

In terms of airlines, non of the Israeli airlines made it into the top five list of airlines with the most delays. Leading the list was Fly Dubai with 2,716 delays followed by Qatar Airways (1,496), Saudi Airways (945), Emirates (904), and Pakistan Airlines (897).

North America

In North America, Toronto Pearson Airport led with the most delays at 7,307 and was followed by Atlanta Airport (6,219), Chicago's O'Hare Airport (6,183), Denver Airport (6,039) and Dallas Airport (5,883).

American Airlines was North America's leading airline in terms of delays with 25,329 and was followed by Southwest (25,172), Delta (18,389), United (15,774) and Air Canada (12,118).

American Airlines (credit: Courtesy)

Air Canada was the airline with the highest percentage of cancellations in the world at 43.11%.

Asia and the Pacific

Leading Asia in delays was the Philippines Manila Airport with 3,438 delays. It was followed by Indonesia's Jakarta (3,084), China's Guangzhou and Hangzhou with 2,963 and 2,682 respectively and Vietnam's Hanoi (2,513).

Asia's leading airline in terms of cancellations was China Southern Airlines (7,792), China Eastern Airlines (6,203), IndiGo (4,973), Beijing Airlines (4,963) and VietJet Air (3,627).

South America

In South America, Mexico led in delays with the first and second slots taken by Mexico City Airport (2,534) and Cancun (1,586). Mexico was followed by Brazil's Sao Paulo (1,071), Puerto Rico's San Juan (1,007) and Colombia's Bogota (1,004).

Africa

Cairo Airport led Africa's airports with the most cancellations at 1,936 followed by Casablanca (1,086), Algiers (919), Tunis (870) and Addis Ababa (668).