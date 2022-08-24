The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Ted Cruz decries possible Iran deal revival: 'Ayatollah wants death to Israel'

By OMRI NAHMIAS
Published: AUGUST 24, 2022 20:31

Updated: AUGUST 24, 2022 20:48
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. (photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022.
(photo credit: Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

WASHINGTON – Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) decried the possible revival of the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran and vowed to fight its implementation. “I intend to systematically fight the implementation of this catastrophic deal, and will work with my colleagues to ensure that it is blocked and eventually reversed in January 2025,” he said in a statement on Tuesday.

“A year ago, [US President] Joe Biden gave Afghanistan to the Taliban,” said Cruz. “Now he intends to give a nuclear arsenal to Iran. The details of this deal are only now emerging, but we already know they will be catastrophic to the national security of America and our allies, and to the safety of Americans.”

The senator warned that “thousands of people will die because of the Iranian terrorism enabled by this deal,” and that “tens of millions may die because of the nuclear arsenal it will provide to the Ayatollah.”

"Thousands of people will die because of the Iranian terrorism enabled by this deal."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)

The Iran deal will hurt the US

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meet in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. (credit: Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)Russian President Vladimir Putin, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meet in Tehran, Iran July 19, 2022. (credit: Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS)

Cruz mentioned the Iranian plot to murder former American officials and dissidents on American soil. “This deal will quickly flood the regime with hundreds of billions of dollars, and soon afterwards, the deal will be worth trillions,” he wrote. “It will dismantle sanctions on the Iranian economy, which is controlled by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps and provides the IRGC with the resources it needs to export its terrorism globally.”

“Meanwhile, the Iranian regime violated the last nuclear deal, violated their most fundamental nuclear obligations beyond the deal and violated international norms against nuclear proliferation,” he continued. “This deal will excuse Iran from that previous cheating, while enabling it to continue into the future. It repeats the inexplicable folly of the previous nuclear deal by legalizing the regime’s nuclear program, which had previously been prohibited by multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions.”

He went on to say that, according to the deal, using waivers the Biden administration has already been providing, “Russia and [Russian President Vladimir] Putin can now help build up Iran’s nuclear program. It will eventually be used to develop nuclear weapons that will inflict destruction on America and our allies. When the Ayatollah chants ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ he means it.”

'When the Ayatollah chants ‘Death to America’ and ‘Death to Israel,’ he means it."

Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas)


