The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

France's Macron: Nuclear deal on table with Iran better than no deal

"I think that this accord if it's concluded in the terms presented today is useful and is better than no agreement," the French president said.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 20:41
FRENCH PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron speaks during a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon, in Paris on December 2. (photo credit: IAN LANGSDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)
FRENCH PRESIDENT Emmanuel Macron speaks during a video conference with international partners to discuss humanitarian aid for financially-strapped Lebanon, in Paris on December 2.
(photo credit: IAN LANGSDON/POOL VIA REUTERS)

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday the ball was in Iran's court to revive a nuclear deal with world powers, and that the offer on the table, even if it would not resolve all differences, was better than no offer at all.

Iran received Washington's response to an EU-drafted final offer for salvaging the 2015 deal, the foreign ministry in Tehran said on Wednesday, giving no firm indication of how close remaining gaps were to being narrowed.

After 16 months of indirect US-Iran talks, with EU officials shuttling between the sides, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on August 8 the bloc had laid down its "final text."

Iran responded last week with "additional views and considerations" while calling on the United States to show flexibility to resolve three remaining issues.

Macron speaks with IAEA chief Grossi

Macron held talks on Thursday with Rafael Grossi, head of the UN atomic watchdog the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), whose organization inspects Iran's nuclear program and investigates its possible past activities.

"We have been very careful to ensure the balance of a serious accord has been met," Macron told reporters during a visit to Algeria. "The ball is now in Iran's court."

French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hand with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the presidential palace in Algiers, Algeria August 25, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS) French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hand with Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune at the presidential palace in Algiers, Algeria August 25, 2022 (credit: VIA REUTERS)

He said Paris would back the IAEA to ensure outstanding issues were not impacted by political pressure.

Iran has sought for months to link the issue of an investigation into uranium traces to the talks on reviving the deal. The IAEA has always said they are separate.

"I think that this accord if it's concluded in the terms presented today is useful and is better than no agreement," Macron said.

Macron said the deal would not resolve everything, and that more engagement with Tehran was needed to discuss its "ballistic missile program, regional influence and multiple (acts of) destabilization."



Tags European Union IAEA Iran France europe Iran Nuclear Deal Emmanuel Macron
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by