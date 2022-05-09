The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Christian World Health & Wellness Science Antisemitism Law Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Diaspora Antisemitism

Portland journalist arrested for vandalizing two synagogues and a mosque

The Portland Police Bureau said that the investigation is ongoing and that they have contacted federal authorities about the case. 

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: MAY 9, 2022 00:40
Members of the Proud Boys and their supporters march during a rally in Portland, Oregon (photo credit: REUTERS)
Members of the Proud Boys and their supporters march during a rally in Portland, Oregon
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Michael Bivins, a freelance journalist in Portland, Oregon, was charged on Saturday with one count of arson and three counts of criminal mischief for his acts of vandalism on two synagogues and one mosque.

Bivins is accused of breaking a window at Congregation Shir Tikva on April 30, throwing a rock through a window and spraying antisemitic graffiti at Congregation Beth Israel on May 2 and 4, and setting fire to the Muslim Community Center on May 3 - one day after Eid al-Fitr. 

Police were able to connect the attacks and pinpoint the perpetrator via security camera footage from the Muslim Community Center. Police also say that Bivins walked into the KPTV Fox 12 television station in Beaverton, Oregon on Friday, demanding to speak to a reporter, after which he was arrested. 

The perpetrator was an avid live streamer of protests, occasionally sharing his video footage with various local news organizations. 

Rabbi Michael Cahana of Congregation Beth Israel told The Oregonian on Saturday that it was "very disconcerting to have Nazi-related graffiti spray-painted on the walls of our building just a few days [after Yom Hashoa]." 

Supporters of the far right group Proud Boys pray as they attend a rally in Portland, Oregon, U.S., September 26, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)Supporters of the far right group Proud Boys pray as they attend a rally in Portland, Oregon, U.S., September 26, 2020. (credit: REUTERS/LEAH MILLIS)

The Portland Police Bureau said that the investigation is ongoing and that they have contacted federal authorities about the case. 



Tags synagogue vandalism mosque Portland, Oregon antisemitism
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Russian frigate may have been hit by Ukrainian anti-ship missiles - report

Permanent group of the Russian Navy in the Mediterranean Sea, 2016
2

Lavrov's antisemitism means Israel no longer neutral on Ukraine-Russia - analysis

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid in a meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
3

US Secretary of State Blinken tests positive for COVID

Newly confirmed U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives for a welcome ceremony at the State Department in Washington, U.S., January 27, 2021.
4

Large-scale study identifies severe COVID-19 risk groups

COVID-19 (illustrative)
5

Mossad operates in Iran, foils plot to kill Israeli diplomat, US general

Iranians burn Israeli and US flags during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by