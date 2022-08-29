The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
5-year-old and 17-year-old killed in drive-by shooting in Texas

A 5-year-old and a 17-year-old were both shot and killed and an 18-month-old was injured in a drive-by shooting in Fort Worth, Texas.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 19:47
Two boys aged five and 17 were killed and an 18-month-old baby was injured in a drive-by shooting in a residential area of Fort Worth, Texas. Authorities are searching for suspects, according to police.

On Sunday afternoon, an unknown number of gunmen shot at the three victims that were in the front yard of their home, according to Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes.

The 17-year-old and the 5-year-old were both pronounced dead at the hospitals. The 18-month-old's injuries were minor and he is expected to survive. 

Noakes said that there is a rise in violent crime across the country.

"The Fort Worth Police Department is going to put every resource necessary to this investigation to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible."

Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes
A Teddy bear lies under police tape at a makeshift memorial for those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. (credit: RICK WILKING/REUTERS)A Teddy bear lies under police tape at a makeshift memorial for those killed in the shooting at the First Baptist Church of Sutherland. (credit: RICK WILKING/REUTERS)

"We're seeing violent crime on the rise across the country and, unfortunately, we're seeing violent crime here in Fort Worth in numbers we don't want to see," Noakes said.

Noakes asked anyone who has information or videos to contact the police.

"I can tell you this much," Noakes told ABC. "The Fort Worth Police Department is going to put every resource necessary to this investigation to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice as soon as possible."

"I think of the 17-year-old who should be looking at his senior year, graduating and starting his life. I think of the 5-year-old will never graduate from kindergarten. That 18-month-old will have physical and emotional scars that may stay with him the rest of his life."

It is unclear if the shooting was gang-related but the police are investigating.

School shooting in Uvalde, Texas

This comes a few months after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, where the gunman, 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, shot and killed 19 students and two teachers in May of this year.

US President Joe Biden was immediately briefed on the shooting and he addressed the nations saying, "I hoped when I became president I would not have to do this, again."

Biden was aboard Air Force One when he was the shooting happened. He then ordered the flags to be flown at half-staff.

The shooter was arrested two days later.



