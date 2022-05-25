Texas school shooting: These are the victims

Nineteen students and two teachers were killed on Tuesday Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas in what is the deadliest school shooting in Texas history and the most significant school shooting in US history since Sandy Hook in 2012.

Here is a list of the victims identified so far:

Eva Mireles was one of the teachers who taught fourth-grade children. In a short biography posted on the school district's website, Mireles had written she had "a supportive, fun, and loving family" comprised of her husband, her college-graduate daughter, and "three furry friends."

"I love running, hiking, and now you just might see me riding a bike!!" Mireles wrote on the website. Her husband, Ruben Ruiz, is a police officer at the school district's police force, the agency investigating the massacre. A mother of one of Mireles's former students she was the best teacher her child had, according to a KSAT report.

The child has Down Syndrome, the report said, and Mireles "was constantly going the extra mile" for her student.

Mireles's aunt said in response to her niece's death that she is "furious that these shootings continue, these children are innocent, rifles should not be easily available to all. This is my hometown — a small community of less than 20,000. I never imagined this would happen - especially to loved ones."

The first student to be identified was Xavier Lopez, a fourth-grade student.

The second student identified was 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza, another fourth-grade student. Her father waited hours for news if she survived, only to discover she was among the victims, KSAT, an ABC affiliate in San Antonio, Texas, reported.

Uziyah Garcia, 8, was another victim of the attack. His grandfather received word of his death, saying that he was "the sweetest little boy that I’ve ever known. I’m not just saying that because he was my grandkid,” KSAT reported.

