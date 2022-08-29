The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
'The New Zionism narrative must be a desire and action for a better world'

Haim Taib speaks tonight at the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 29, 2022 20:58
Haim Taib at the 125th WZO congress (photo credit: Menomadin Foundation)
Haim Taib at the 125th WZO congress
(photo credit: Menomadin Foundation)

As part of the 125th anniversary commemoration of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Haim Taib, Mitrelli Group founder and president, delivered a speech on New Zionism and the work of the Mitrelli Group and the Menomadin Foundation in Africa. 

In his speech, Taib said: “After realizing the Zionist dream of a strong, democratic and liberal Jewish state, the narrative of the new Zionism must be a desire and action for a better world. Binyamin Ze’ev Herzl himself wrote that “Zionism is not only the desire for a promised land for our miserable people but also an aspiration for a moral and spiritual wholeness.”   I believe, therefore, that the role of Jewish leadership today is to be a leader of “Tikkun Olam” wherever we can make a difference.” 

Taib added, “I clearly see the chain that connects the Zionist narrative, our work in Africa and improving social welfare in Israel. From my point of view, this is universal Zionism – Tikkun Olam in the name of the State of Israel and the Jewish people, for a better world.”

The conference, which is the main event of several marking the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress, took place in Basel among 1,400 Jewish leaders from around the world and Israel’s President Isaac Herzog. 



