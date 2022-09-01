The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Poland puts its WW2 losses at $1.3 trillion, demands German reparations

Poland's biggest trade partner and a fellow member of the European Union and NATO, Germany has previously said all financial claims linked to World War Two have been settled.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 1, 2022 15:58
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg attend the annual International "March of the Living" through the grounds of the former Auschwitz death camp, in Oswiecim, Poland April 28, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)
Polish President Andrzej Duda and Holocaust survivor Edward Mosberg attend the annual International "March of the Living" through the grounds of the former Auschwitz death camp, in Oswiecim, Poland April 28, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KACPER PEMPEL)

Poland estimates its World War Two losses caused by Germany at 6.2 trillion zlotys ($1.32 trillion), the leader of the country's ruling nationalists said on Thursday, and he said Warsaw would officially demand reparations.

Poland's biggest trade partner and a fellow member of the European Union and NATO, Germany has previously said all financial claims linked to World War Two have been settled.

Poland's new estimate tops the $850 billion estimate by a ruling party lawmaker from 2019. The ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party has repeated calls for compensation several times since it took power in 2015, but Poland hasn't officially demanded reparations.

"The sum that was presented was adopted using the most limited, conservative method, it would be possible to increase it," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, leader of Law and Justice (PiS), told a news conference.

The combative stance towards Germany, often used by PiS to mobilize its constituency, has strained relations with Berlin. It intensified after Russia invaded Ukraine amid criticism of Berlin's dependence on Russian gas and its slowness in helping Kyiv.

Some six million Poles, including three million Polish Jews, were killed during the war and Warsaw was razed to the ground following a 1944 uprising in which about 200,000 civilians died.

Jewish refugees from Poland head towards safety across the Austrian border, October 6, 1915. (credit: LIBRARY OF CONGRESS/PUBLIC DOMAIN) Jewish refugees from Poland head towards safety across the Austrian border, October 6, 1915. (credit: LIBRARY OF CONGRESS/PUBLIC DOMAIN)

The German government and Foreign Office did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Historical context

In 1953 Poland's then-communist rulers relinquished all claims to war reparations under pressure from the Soviet Union, which wanted to free East Germany, also a Soviet satellite, from any liabilities. PiS says that agreement is invalid because Poland was unable to negotiate fair compensation.

Donald Tusk, leader of Poland's biggest opposition party Civic Platform, said on Thursday that Kaczynski's announcement was "not about reparations".

"It's about an internal political campaign to rebuild support for the ruling party," he said.

PiS is still leading in most opinion polls but its edge over Civic Platform has narrowed in recent months amid criticism of its handling of surging inflation and an economic slowdown.



Tags Holocaust germany poland europe world war ii
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
3

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by