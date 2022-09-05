The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

New UK PM Truss is a true friend of Israel, Lapid says

Lapid and Truss built a good working relationship since they overlapped as their countries’ foreign ministers.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 15:51
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid exchange documents after signing a memorandum of understanding at Britain's Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in London, Britain, November 29, 2021. (photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)
Britain's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss and Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid exchange documents after signing a memorandum of understanding at Britain's Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in London, Britain, November 29, 2021.
(photo credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

New Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Liz Truss is a friend of Israel, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said after her victory was announced on Monday.

“I congratulate my new friend, a true friend of Israel Liz Truss, who was elected prime minister of Great Britain,” Lapid said. 

The UK and Israel are united by a shared “commitment to freedom and a joint vision for a better future,” the prime minister said. “I expect to continue working together for our countries and for our security.”

Lapid and Truss built a good working relationship since they overlapped as their countries’ foreign ministers, signing a strategic plan involving cybersecurity and other technological cooperation, as well as trade and defense.

While the UK’s policy is to support negotiations with Iran towards a nuclear deal, sources close to Prime Minister Yair Lapid has said that Truss, as foreign secretary, has shown an understanding of the threat Tehran poses to the Jewish state and is closer to Israel’s view on Iran’s prevarications in the talks.

Former British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meets with Israeli then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at Britain's Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in London, Britain, November 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)Former British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss meets with Israeli then-Foreign Minister Yair Lapid at Britain's Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office in London, Britain, November 29, 2021. (credit: REUTERS/HANNAH MCKAY)

During her election campaign, Truss wrote in a letter to Conservative Friends of Israel that she would consider moving the British Embassy to Jerusalem.

“I understand the importance and sensitivity of the location of the British Embassy in Israel,” she wrote. “I’ve had many conversations with my good friend…Lapid on this topic. Acknowledging that, I will review a move to ensure we are operating on the strongest footing within Israel.” 

Truss also supported the UK’s move to designate Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“I congratulate my new friend, a true friend of Israel Liz Truss, who was elected prime minister of Great Britain.”

Prime Minister Yair Lapid

As international trade secretary, Truss prioritized a free trade deal with Israel as the UK was working on many such agreements post-Brexit.

Lord Stuart Polak, honorary president of Conservative Friends of Israel, said earlier this year that Truss was “outstanding at the Foreign Office.” 

“She challenged a lot of their positions and proved herself to be a very good friend and built a very good relationship with Lapid in a short time,” he said.

“As foreign secretary, [Truss] moved the dial in terms of understanding Israel’s relationship with the UK,” Polak added.



Tags Yair Lapid israel and britain Conservative Party Liz Truss
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
3

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
4

How did a proud Sephardi Jew build a global financial empire?

BANKER JACOB SAFRA and his wife, Esther, built a large family that was a pillar of Beirut’s Jewish community.
5

Russian mercenary plays with Ukrainian soldier's skull, 'will make into goblet' - watch

Participants hold Ukrainian national flag during a rally of relatives and friends of defenders of the Azovstal Iron and Steel Works in Mariupol, demanding to recognise Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism after killing Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) in a prison in Olenivka, outside of Donetsk.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by