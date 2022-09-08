Iran thought it had impunity until Albania reacted- analysis

Iran has carried out terror attacks around the world, it has targeted dissidents for kidnapping and assassination and Iran attacks ships in international waters and generally Iran believes it has impunity to violate every international law. This impunity appeared to continue until this week when Iran suffered a diplomatic setback. Albania severed diplomatic ties with Iran and ordered Iranian embassy staff to return to Tehran, according to reports. Albania is outraged over a cyber-attack.

Albania says it has "incontrovertible evidence" that Iran "hired four groups to mount the attack on Albania" on 15 July. Iran’s pro-regime media has slammed Albania’s decision as an “anti-Iranian action of the Albanian government.” Iran says the claims that it was behind cyber attacks are “baseless.” Iran blames “third parties” for the incident. As is usual for Iran and its pro-IRGC media, Iran has said that “Zionists” are behind the controversy.

Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Major General Mohammad Bagheri and IRGC Aerospace Force Commander Amir Ali Hajizadeh walk during the unveiling of ''Kheibarshekan'' missile at an undisclosed location in Iran, in this picture obtained on February 9, 2022. (credit: IRGC/WANA (West Asia News Agency)/Handout via REUTERS)

Iran has been carrying out attacks like the one in Albania for many years, using different methods. In 2018 Iran attempted to target an opposition rally in France. A Belgian court convicted an Iranian diplomat of the plot and sentenced him to 20 years. In 2021 the US sanctioned Iranians over an attempt to kidnap a US-based journalists named Masih Alinejad. Iran may have inspired another attempted attack on the same journalist in July of this year.

Iran also kidnapped Ruhollah Zam in Iraq in 2019 and then executed him. Iran is also alleged to have kidnapped a dissident in 2020 in Dubai. In 2020 an Iranian network was also alleged to have monitored and spied on dissidents in Canada and the UK. In February 2021 Holland accused Iran’s regime of assassinating two Iranian dissidents in Holland. A server in the Netherlands was also used to spy on dissidents, reports say. In 2018 a report in The New York Times said that Iran had tried to kill an Arab dissident leader of ASMLA in Denmark. In 2018 Austria asked Iran to lift immunity for a diplomat detained over the France plot. Iran has also carried out plots in Turkey and Germany in recent years. Iran also plotted to carry out an attack in Cyprus in 2021.

Iranian plots go back decades

In 2012 Reuters reported that “reports prepared this week by intelligence analysts for the New York Police Department (NYPD) say three plots were foiled in January, three in February and another three since late June. Iran has repeatedly denied supporting militant attacks abroad.” These included plots in India, Georgia, Azerbaijan, Kenya and Cyprus. “Each plot was attributed to Iran or its Lebanese Hezbollah militant allies, said the reports, which were produced following the bombing in Burgas, Bulgaria of a bus carrying Israeli tourists.”

The overall picture is that Iran has felt since the 1980s that it has impunity to carry out assassinations, spying and other plots and attacks everywhere in the world. It operates in states that it has bad relations with; as well as those it has good relations with. It feels completely free to try to kidnap dissidents or have them killed; and to carry out bombings or other attacks. There are no red lines for Iran’s regime: Killing journalists, murdering dissident leaders, or targeting civilians.

In addition Iran’s lawless behavior has threatened ships. In May 2019 Iran mined four ships off the coast of the UAE in the Gulf of Oman. Then it attacked two more ships in June 2019. Then in July 2021 it used a drone to attack a ship, killing two crew members; one from the UK and one from Romania. Iran has also carried out attacks in Iraq and used proxy groups in Iraq and Yemen to target the Gulf states. IN 2019 Iran also used drones and cruise missiles to attack Saudi Arabia. Iran has also used missiles to kill dissidents in Koya in Iraq in 2018 and to target Erbil twice this year.

Iran’s use of cyber attacks is also not new. The Iran cyber efforts have intensified over the last several years and the IRGC has become increasingly involved in cyber operations. These types of cyber incidents have included Iran’s attempts to target Israel and other countries and dissidents.

Albania’s decision to stand up to Iran is important. It shows that countries are beginning to recognize the seriousness of Iran’s actions. This actions of Albania have also resulted in support from the US. The US has worked alongside Albania to confront the cyber threat and the US has also concluded that Iran was behind the July 15 cyber attack. The US says Iran has disregarded the norms of how a peacetime state is supposed to behave. However, Iran’s overall actions illustrate that it continues to feel impunity for these kinds of attacks. The question now is whether this recent incident will result in more countries standing up to Tehran.