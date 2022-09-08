The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Memphis police say four dead after 19-year old's shooting spree

Four people were dead and three Wounded after a shooting spree in Memphis. The suspected shooter was arrested by the Memphis police.

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 8, 2022 10:54
Memphis police officers work at one of multiple crime scenes they believe were committed by a man driving around shooting in Memphis, Tennessee, U.S. September 7, 2022. (photo credit: Christine Tannous/USA Today Network via REUTERS)
(photo credit: Christine Tannous/USA Today Network via REUTERS)

Four people were dead and three wounded after a 19-year old man went on a shooting spree in Memphis, Tennessee, the city's police department said in a media briefing early on Thursday.

Memphis Police Chief C. J. Davis said that Ezekiel Kelly was apprehended on Wednesday after multiple shootings. At least one of the shootings was posted on Facebook.

Earlier on Wednesday, police had warned the public to remain indoors until he was detained, after alerting them about an armed and dangerous man responsible for multiple shootings.

Reports of actions recorded on Facebook

"We are getting reports he is recording his actions on Facebook," police said then.

A man identified by police as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, a suspect in shootings in Memphis, is seen in this picture obtained from social media posted on May 16, 2022. (credit: FACEBOOK/Zeek Huncho (bankboy.zeek)/via REUTERS) A man identified by police as 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly, a suspect in shootings in Memphis, is seen in this picture obtained from social media posted on May 16, 2022. (credit: FACEBOOK/Zeek Huncho (bankboy.zeek)/via REUTERS)

One brief video posted on Facebook showed a man rambling "this is for real" and using coarse language as he opened the door of a shop and fired twice at the first person to come into view. Reuters could not verify the video's authenticity.



Tags crime guns Tennessee usa
