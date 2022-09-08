World leaders pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II after her death

Dozens of leaders around the globe on Thursday extended condolences to Britain for the loss of Queen Elizabeth, who died earlier in the day aged 96.

In a message to Britain's new King Charles, 73, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the Queen "rightfully enjoyed the love and respect of her subjects, as well as authority on the world stage".

He added: "I wish you courage and resilience in the face of this difficult, irreparable loss. May I ask you to pass on sincere condolences and support to members of the royal family and the entire people of Great Britain."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also mourned the death of the Queen. "It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the UA people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you," Zelensky said.

United Nations Secretary- General Antonio Guterres said:

"As the United Kingdom's longest-lived and longest-reigning Head of State, Queen Elizabeth II was widely admired for her grace, dignity, and dedication around the world. She was a reassuring presence throughout decades of sweeping change, including the decolonization of Africa and Asia and the evolution of the Commonwealth.

"Queen Elizabeth II was a good friend of the United Nations, and visited our New York Headquarters twice, more than fifty years apart. She was deeply committed to many charitable and environmental causes and spoke movingly to delegates at the COP26 climate talks in Glasgow.

"I would like to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II for her unwavering, lifelong dedication to serving her people. The world will long remember her devotion and leadership."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday he was saddened to learn of Queen Elizabeth's death and sent his deepest condolences to the royal family and the people and government of the UK.

"On behalf of the government of Ireland, convey my deepest sympathy to the British people on the loss of their beloved monarch," Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin said.

"I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century," French President Emmanuel Macron said in a tweet.

"The United Kingdom, the commonwealth, and the entire world are joined together in mourning this evening. Queen Elizabeth II served this country to the last. I offer my sincere condolences to the royal family. May she rest in peace," said the UK former Prime Minister Gordon Brown.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, "The Queen was a constant presence in out lives and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country's history."

"Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide. Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment," European Council President Charles Michel said.

Dutch King Willen-Alexander said, "We remember Queen Elizabeth II with deep respect and great affection. Steadfast and wise, she dedicated her long life to serving the British people. We feel a strong bond with the United Kingdom and its royal family, and we share their sorrow at this time."

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said, "Queen Elizabeth was a major player in world history over the last seventy years. She represented the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, and respect for institutions and democracy. She has been the most beloved symbol of her country and has garnered respect, affection and warm feelings everywhere. She ensured stability in times of crisis and kept the value of tradition alive in a society in constant and profound evolution.

"Her spirit of service, her dedication to the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth, the profound dignity with which she has held office for such a long time have been an unceasing source of admiration for generations."

"For all of us, the Queen has been a constant presence in our lives – as familiar as a member of the family, yet one who has exercised a calm and steadying influence over our country. Most of us have never known a time when she was not there. Her death is not only a tragedy for the Royal family but a terrible loss for us all," said the House of Commons Speaker Lindsay Hoyle.

Spain's King Felipe sent a telegram with condolences to the British Royal family on Thursday, after Queen Elizabeth, Britain's longest-reigning monarch, died aged 96.

"You are all in our hearts and thoughts. We will miss Her dearly," Felipe said in the telegram that was later shared with news outlets.

Pope Francis said on Thursday he was deeply saddened by the death of Queen Elizabeth II and offer his condolences to her family and her successor, King Charles.

"I willingly join all who mourn her loss in praying for the late Queen’s eternal rest, and in paying tribute to her life of unstinting service to the good of the Nation and the Commonwealth," Francis said in a telegram to King Charles.

Former US President Donald Trump called the late Queen Elizabeth a "great woman" who never made mistakes following the death of Britain's 96-year-old monarch on Thursday.

"Who could be greater than what she's done? And she did it so long, so well and never made mistakes," Trump said on GB News.

The White House Press Secretary released President Joe Biden's statement on Twitter.

"Today, Americans join the people of the United Kingdom in mourning the sad passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Over her seven decades on the throne, Her Majesty was a pillar of leadership in the global arena and a devoted friend of freedom," said US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Former US President Barak Obama said, "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us."

"Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."

"Laura and I were honored to have known Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II. She was a woman of great intellect, charm, and wit. Spending time at Buckingham Palace, and having tea with Her Majesty – and her Corgis – is among our fondest memories of the presidency. Queen Elizabeth ably led England through dark moments with her confidence in her people and her vision for a brighter tomorrow. Our world benefitted from her steady resolve, and we are grateful for her decades of service as sovereign. Americans, in particular, appreciate her strong and steadfast friendship," Former US President George W. Bush.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the Royal Family and all the people Her Majesty inspired throughout her lifetime of service." Former President Bill Clinton.