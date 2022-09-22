The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Saudi Arabia and Turkey help mediate Ukraine-Russia prisoner release

More than 200 prisoners of war were released after their capture by Russian armed forces required additional mediators to step in.

By SETH J. FRANTZMAN
Published: SEPTEMBER 22, 2022 17:17
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) smile after a swap in Chernihiv region (photo credit: REUTERS)
Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) smile after a swap in Chernihiv region
(photo credit: REUTERS)

In an extraordinary turn of events Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was able to help mediate the release of ten detainees who had been captured by Russian forces in the Ukraine war. 

At the same time, Ukraine and Russia exchanged more than 200 prisoners of war after Turkey helped mediate. Turkey and Saudi Arabia have only recently patched up ties, and Ukraine and Russia both have good relations with Turkey and Saudi Arabia; apparently enabling this turn of events.  

Turkey’s state media TRT says the Turkish meditation helped get some 200 Ukrainians released “as a result of mediation and diplomatic traffic conducted with Russia and Ukraine's presidents, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced.” 

The fighters released to Turkey appear to be mostly from among those who fought for months resisting in the Azov Steel plant in Mariupol. These famed fighters are heroes in Ukraine. 

According to the reports among those released “include Lieutenant Colonel Denys Prokopenko, commander of the Azov battalion that did much of the fighting, and his deputy, Svyatoslav Palamar. Also freed was Serhiy Volynsky, the commander of the 36th Marine Brigade.”  

Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture with a national flag after a swapping in Chernihiv region (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS) Ukrainian prisoners of war (POWs) pose for a picture with a national flag after a swapping in Chernihiv region (credit: Press service of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia has helped with the release and transfer of foreign volunteer fighters who served in the same area and were captured by Russians and Russian-backed separatists.  

“The Kingdom’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement the move was based on the support of Prince Mohammed and in continuation of his efforts to adopt humanitarian initiatives toward the Russian-Ukrainian crisis,” according to Arab news.

“The Saudi crown prince, who has continuously worked with global countries to mitigate the repercussions of the war, held successful mediations in releasing prisoners from Morocco, the US, UK, Sweden, and Croatia, where their release was part of a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, it added.” 

“Saudi FM Prince Faisal bin Farhan said that the Crown Prince’s successful mediation efforts demonstrates the Kingdom’s commitment to global peace and security, and its belief in the importance of dialogue.” Indeed for Saudi Arabia this is an important step in trying to showcase that the Kingdom has changed.   

Who were the released prisoners?

According to the BBC, among those released are Aiden Aslin, John Harding and Shaun Pinner, “who were captured while fighting with Ukraine forces.” These volunteers had faced death penalties by sham courts created by Russian-backed separatists. 

Pinner, Aslin and Harding had also fought ISIS in Syria alongside Kurdish forces, prior to going to Ukraine. Harding was profiled in a 2018 article in the BBC, describing his life as a soldier and volunteer. Ankara, which opposes the YPG and the Syrian Democratic Forces which it is a part of in Syria would not have wanted to work to get these men released likely, so it makes sense that they were transferred to Saudi Arabia.  

Overall the role that Turkey and Saudi Arabia have played in helping get people released illustrates their important potential role globally.  



Tags Turkey saudi arabia ukraine prisoner release Erdogan Turkey mediation Ukraine-Russia Headline Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Putin announces partial mobilization, NATO deems it 'reckless'

People gather at a tram stop in front of a board displaying a portrait of Russian service member Sergei Tserkovniy in Saint Petersburg, Russia September 21, 2022. A slogan on the board reads: "Glory to heroes of Russia!"
2

Egyptian mummy cheese? Researchers find 2,600-year-old cheese at necropolis

Montgomery's cheddar cheese
3

Israeli archeologists discover 'once-in-a-lifetime find' of ancient pottery under beach

The vessels from 3,300 years ago discovered at Palmachim Beach.
4

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
5

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by