A TikToker under the username @slayraslaye has gone viral for being told to cover herself up for wearing a revealing shirt - and to many people's surprise, many people have come forward in defense of the restaurant.

The thing is - the video is over a year old.

The video used the audio overlay "Here comes the wh**e," a satirical parody of the song "Here Comes the Boy" originally written by TikToker @june_banoon, which was originally written to accompany cute videos of cats.

The parody, however, is a comedic version that is meant to refer to scantily-clad people.

"When you get dress coded at an upscale restaurant," the text at the top of the video says.

The user, who has now gone viral with over 70,000 likes, is seen holding her hand to her head in discomfort and letting the camera pan down to show a revealing shirt. The video did garner several thousand views at the time of release, but it only really went viral in the past few weeks.

What did the comments say about the video?

Some users were horrified. "[R]estaurants in the US have dress codes? I never experienced this in Europe in any fancy restaurant," one user said.

Another user said, "I feel like it’s always for such a stupid reason and you probably looked gorgeous!"

Others, however, were a little critical. "You look gorgeous but no formal restaurant would allow that top," one of the users said.

Another commented, "Why is everybody so upset about a dress code? If I go to a fancy restaurant I wouldn’t want the other guest to look like they’re at the club."

Several users said that the policy is sexist as men do not get dress coded while women do on a daily basis.

