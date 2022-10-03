A small plane crashed into residential home, killing three

Three people aboard a small airplane died when they crashed into a residential home in Minnesota late Saturday night.

At just before midnight, the small Cessna 172 aircraft crashed in a small town called Hermantown in northern Minnesota, west of Duluth. Federal and local authorities are investigating the scene.

According to Fox News, officials have described the victims as two males from Burnsville and a female from St Paul.

Duluth International Airport notified the Hermantown Police Department that a small airplane crashed onto the second floor of a residential home. Police said in a statement that their crew found the wreckage in the backyard of the property.

The plane struck a residential home

Israel MoD Successfully Completes its First-Ever Series of Interception Tests Employing an Airborne, High-Power Laser System (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The plane struck the second floor of the home before falling into the backyard, according to the Hermantown police. Luckily, Jason and Crystal Hoffman, the two tenants that live in that home where the plane struck were not injured.

"I'm still not sure what to think. It doesn't seem real at all." Jason Hoffman told CBS News. "We're just lucky. The loss of life is heartbreaking. At the same time, we're grateful for making it through this."

Local authorities are investigating what may have caused the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.