The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

A small plane crashed into residential home, killing three

Three people aboard a small airplane died when they crashed into a residential home in Minnesota late Saturday night.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 05:47
A Cessna 172 aircraft (illustrative). (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
A Cessna 172 aircraft (illustrative).
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Three people aboard a small airplane died when they crashed into a residential home in Minnesota late Saturday night.

At just before midnight, the small Cessna 172 aircraft crashed in a small town called Hermantown in northern Minnesota, west of Duluth. Federal and local authorities are investigating the scene. 

According to Fox News, officials have described the victims as two males from Burnsville and a female from St Paul.

Duluth International Airport notified the Hermantown Police Department that a small airplane crashed onto the second floor of a residential home. Police said in a statement that their crew found the wreckage in the backyard of the property. 

The plane struck a residential home

Israel MoD Successfully Completes its First-Ever Series of Interception Tests Employing an Airborne, High-Power Laser System (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)Israel MoD Successfully Completes its First-Ever Series of Interception Tests Employing an Airborne, High-Power Laser System (credit: MINISTRY OF DEFENSE SPOKESPERSON'S OFFICE)

The plane struck the second floor of the home before falling into the backyard, according to the Hermantown police. Luckily, Jason and Crystal Hoffman, the two tenants that live in that home where the plane struck were not injured.

"I'm still not sure what to think. It doesn't seem real at all." Jason Hoffman told CBS News. "We're just lucky. The loss of life is heartbreaking. At the same time, we're grateful for making it through this."

Local authorities are investigating what may have caused the crash, according to the National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration.



Tags plane crash investigation Minnesota homes Plane Homeowner
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by