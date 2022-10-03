The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Half of mobilized men in Russian region sent home, commissar fired - Russian governor

Around half of all mobilized men in the Khabarovsk region of Russia were found ineligible to serve, furthering discontent around Putin's chaotic call-up.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 3, 2022 08:34

Updated: OCTOBER 3, 2022 08:35
Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation attend a ceremony before departure for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 27, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)
Reservists drafted during the partial mobilisation attend a ceremony before departure for military bases, in Sevastopol, Crimea September 27, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/ALEXEY PAVLISHAK)

The military commissar of Russia's Khabarovsk region was removed from his post after half of the newly mobilized personnel were sent home as they did not meet the draft criteria, the region's governor said early on Monday.

Russia's first mobilization since World War Two, declared by President Vladimir Putin on Sept. 21, has led to widespread discontent among officials and citizens over the way the draft has been handled, including complaints about enlistment officers sending call-up papers to clearly ineligible men.

"In 10 days, several thousand of our countrymen received summons and arrived at the military registration and enlistment offices," Mikhail Degtyarev, the governor of the Khabarovsk region in Russia's Far East, said in a video post on the Telegram messaging app.

"About half of them we returned home as they did not meet the selection criteria for entering the military service."

Degtyarev said the removal of the commissar, Yuri Laiko, would not affect the mobilization plan set by Putin.

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER) A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

The chaotic mobilization of men to fight in Ukraine has also prompted thousands of fighting-age men to flee from the country to avoid a draft that was billed as enlisting those with military experience and specialities but has often appeared oblivious to service records, health, student status and even age.

Some 2,000 people have been arrested at anti-war protests in more than 30 towns and cities, and some of them promptly given call-up papers - something the Kremlin said was perfectly legal.



Tags Russia Vladimir Putin Russian News draft Military Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Kentucky Fried Chicken seasoning's 'secret ingredient' causes social media outrage

An illuminated sign stands atop a KFC outlet in the Sydney suburb of Villawood April 27, 2012
2

Florida governor says storm surge from Hurricane Ian has likely peaked

Hurricane Ian makes its way to Florida's west coast after passing Cuba in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite September 27, 2022.
3

Russian bombers capable of carrying nukes detected near Finland

A Russian officer takes a picture of a TU-95 bomber, or Bear, at a military airbase in Engels some 900 km (559 miles) south of Moscow.
4

Lev Tahor cult members arrested in massive raid on Mexico's border

Members of a Jewish community stand on a street in the village of San Juan La Laguna August 24, 2014
5

Blinken: US will not be able to stop Israel if Hezbollah attacks over gas

AN ISRAELI Air Force F-35 takes off on a training mission in southern Israel.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by