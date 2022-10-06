The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
At least 34 people killed in mass shooting in Thailand

In northeastern Thailand, an ex-police officer stormed a daycare, killing both children and adults.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 6, 2022 11:16

Updated: OCTOBER 6, 2022 11:27
Police officers stand guard before the start of the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017 (photo credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERS)
Police officers stand guard before the start of the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, October 26, 2017
(photo credit: ATHIT PERAWONGMETHA / REUTERS)

A former policeman killed 34 people on Thursday in a mass shooting at a children's day-care center in Thailand, with media reporting the gunman later shot and killed himself.

The victims included 22 children as well as adults, police said in a statement. Among the fatalities were the shooter's wife and child.

Earlier, police said a manhunt was underway for the shooter, and a government spokesman said the prime minister had alerted all agencies to apprehend the culprit.

How common is gun ownership in Thailand?

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand even though the rate of gun ownership is high compared with some other countries in the region, and illegal weapons are common.

In 2020, a soldier angry over a property deal gone sour killed at least 29 people and wounded 57 in a rampage that spanned four locations.



