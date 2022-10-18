The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Actor Kevin Spacey says his father was a Neo-Nazi and white supremacist

Spacey made the revelation during his sexual abuse trial in New York where he is charged with sexual assault against actor Anthony Rapp.

By GADI ZAIG
Published: OCTOBER 18, 2022 10:43

Updated: OCTOBER 18, 2022 10:45
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Manhattan Federal Court for his civil sex abuse case in New York City, US, October 13, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)
Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at the Manhattan Federal Court for his civil sex abuse case in New York City, US, October 13, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID)

Actor Kevin Spacey has revealed that his father, Thomas Fowler, was a "neo-Nazi white supremacist," according to multiple sources.

Spacey made the revelation during his sexual abuse trial in New York where he is charged with sexual assault against actor Anthony Rapp, who says Spacey made these advances onto him in the older actor's Manhattan apartment at a party in 1986 when Rapp was just 14 and Spacey was 26, the report said.

Spacey, who is gay, came out in 2017 when apologizing to Rapp, but stated that he does not remember the encounter. However, an Associated Press report on Monday said that Spacey has denied Rapp's claims entirely. Due to his sexuality, Spacey said that his father's bigotry made him feel shame, according to The Independent.

"My siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs,” the Associated Press reported Spacey as saying. Spacey also said that his father would yell at him about the idea of being gay once he noticed that Spacey was becoming interested in theater.

Rapp is seeking $40 million in damages against Spacey and, also said that the House of Cards actor was a fraud for not being openly gay, according to the report citing Spacey's testimony.

"My siblings and I were forced to listen to hours and hours of my father lecturing us about his beliefs.”

Kevin Spacey
Actor Kevin Spacey is arraigned on a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket (credit: REUTERS) Actor Kevin Spacey is arraigned on a sexual assault charge at Nantucket District Court in Nantucket (credit: REUTERS)

Judge dismisses claim against Spacey

One of Rapp's legal claims against Spacey, which was the intentional infliction of emotional distress, was dismissed by a judge on Monday, multiple sources reported.

Spacey is facing five charges in the UK of sexual assault, the BBC reported.

Spacey is best known for his roles in films Se7en, American Beauty, The Usual Suspects, L.A. Confidential and Baby Driver.



