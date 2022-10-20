The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Conservative bastion rattled by UK 'state of chaos' welcomes Truss exit

Residents in a traditional Conservative Party-voting area of Britain hailed Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 20, 2022 19:35
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks at a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Eastbourne, Britain, August 5, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Residents in a traditional Conservative Party-voting area of Britain hailed Liz Truss' resignation as prime minister on Thursday, with one saying the state of the country was "an absolute disgrace" following her six weeks in office.

Truss was brought down by an economic program that shattered investor confidence and enraged much of her party.

Truss accepted that she had lost the faith of her party and said she would step down next week, becoming the shortest-serving prime minister in British history.

"Well, it’s an absolute disgrace, you know it makes you wonder whether you should vote Conservative again, but I’m delighted to hear that she’s finally gone,” said Fran Binns, 76, in the market town of Knutsford in northwest England.

Dominic Carroll told Reuters that Truss had made "so many mistakes and so many U-turns," adding a strong politician should take the country by the "scruff of the neck" and sort it out.

Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks during a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Cheltenham, Britain, August 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)Britain's Conservative Party leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks during a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Cheltenham, Britain, August 11, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE)

“It just had to be done because things were in such a state of chaos, and she obviously had no confidence," said a man who gave his name as Colin.

"The Conservatives had no confidence in her and it was developing into a bit of a shambles, so she had to do something."

There is no clear replacment

Most of the people interviewed in Knutsford, part of the traditionally Conservative constituency of Tatton, were at a loss as to who was fit to replace her. Tatton has delivered a conservative MP in all but one election since 1983.

Connie said she had mixed feelings about Truss's departure.

“I think she’s been hounded out, and she’s not the first one. I think that’s what the media do really ... but you know there’s a lot going wrong so, yeah."

Asked who should replace Truss, 75-year-old Jenny Norton replied: "No one I think I’ve got that much confidence in.”

In London, traditionally a Labour stronghold, several people called for a general election to restore stability.

"We need a general election because it's just a cycle of rubbish and they replace rubbish with more rubbish," Craig Randall, 35, told Reuters.

"None of them are fit for the job so yeah, I think we need a general election. We can't just keep having different leaders who ... they're ruining the country at the end of the day."

A woman who gave her name as Jill said people had the right to have a say, and were "very, very fed up."

"In this country, we have an unelected head of state, now we have an unelected government. That's not democracy is it?"



