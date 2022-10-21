‘He’s like Hitler’: Howard Stern slams Kanye West

Legendary talk-radio host Howard Stern – who is known for his Jewish origins – slammed Kanye West in Wednesday’s episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

“This is so depressing. I mean, Kanye used to be fun crazy. Now he’s like Hitler,” the controversial radio host declared, harkening back to West’s recent antisemitic rants.

“I’m really tired of people excusing his behavior, by saying, ‘Well, he’s just mentally ill… if he’s so mentally ill, why don’t they appoint a conservator over his money like they did with the poor Britney Spears?”

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium (credit: MARK J. REBILAS-USA TODAY SPORTS)

Stern, a prominent US radio voice since 1986, also responded to one of West’s many antisemitic accusations – that the “Jewish underground media mafia” refers to him as a rapper rather than a billionaire or tycoon out of spite.

“If a newspaper article doesn't point out the fact that you're some sort of designer or genius, maybe that's not because (the author is) Jewish, but maybe because he just doesn't put that much thought into who the f*** you are and what your business is.”

Kanye West’s latest controversy

On October 7th, the rapper said that the Abraham Accords was about "making money" for the Kushner family on FOX host Tucker Carlson’s show. He also accused the Abraham Accords architect and former president Donald Trump’s Jewish son-in-law, Jared Kushner, of being Trump’s “handler.”

"I just think that's what they're about, is making money," West declared on the show. "I don't think that they have the ability to make anything on their own. I think they were born into money.”

This was just the beginning of West’s antisemitic and still-ongoing diatribe, as he later accused rapper Sean Diddy Combs of being controlled by Jewish people and parroted an antisemitic conspiracy theory that he could not be antisemitic because black people are Jewish.

Just days later, on October 9th, West tweeted "When I wake up I’m going death con 3 [sic] on Jewish people," likely incorrectly referring to a stage in the defense readiness condition of the United States military, or DEFCON. "You guys have toyed with me and tried to blackball anyone [who] opposes your agenda."

West has also recently blamed “Jewish Zionists” for sexually-explicit news stories about his ex-wife Kim Kardashian and her then-boyfriend Pete Davidson on the "Drink Champs" podcast Monday. The rapper also seemed to deny a request when he was asked to visit the Holocaust Museum in Los Angeles, saying "I want you to visit Planned Parenthood, that's our Holocaust Museum."

Gadi Zaig and Michael Starr contributed to this report.