The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Russia's Sechin says Taiwan will return to China 'on schedule'

Russia's oil chief is confident in China's ability to take control of Taiwan.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 27, 2022 12:16

Updated: OCTOBER 27, 2022 12:22
russia china 298.88 (photo credit: AP)
russia china 298.88
(photo credit: AP)

One of Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, oil chief Igor Sechin, on Thursday heaped praise on China's leadership, quipping that Taiwan would return to its "native harbor" on time.

Sechin, the head of Russia's largest oil producer Rosneft ROSN.MM, also said that Saudi Arabia's position on the global oil market was "reasonable" and based on analysis of oil supply and demand.

Russia and China's tightened bond

Russia has moved to forge closer ties with Asia, especially energy-hungry China, to offset Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

Speaking at an international economic forum in Baku, previously held in Italy's Verona, Sechin said that decisions taken by the Chinese Communist Party's recent congress will provide a new level of development for the country.

"The position of (China's) leadership is highly respected, which calmly and openly, without false premises, sets out its positions, even on the most difficult issues, such as the problem of Taiwan, which in this regard can be assessed as somewhat exaggerated," Sechin said.

A NAVY FORCE helicopter of China’s People’s Liberation Army takes part in military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit there last month. (credit: China’s Eastern Theater Command/Reuters) A NAVY FORCE helicopter of China’s People’s Liberation Army takes part in military exercises in the waters around Taiwan, after US Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit there last month. (credit: China’s Eastern Theater Command/Reuters)

Sechin said US attempts to create its own complex microchip industry showed that "Taiwan's return to its native harbor" was "on schedule".

He also said that Rosneft has transferred $700 million in second-half 2021 dividends into special accounts for BP BP.L, which, he said, remained Rosneft's "shadow" shareholder despite a decision to leave the company following the start of what Moscow calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine.

BP has not immediately replied to a request for comment.



Tags Russia China diplomacy oil taiwan US-China relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

10 Iranians killed in Ukrainian strikes - report

Members of a special IRGC force attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran, April 29, 2022.
2

If you solve this optical illusion in six seconds you will break the world record

Is this too easy?
3

Only one in a 1,000 people can fully see this optical illusion

Moving the image dissociates circle and background
4

After 'Ben Shapiro gets gassed' joke, YouTuber's account suspended

Ben Shapiro
5

'New, troubling developments' with Russia's nuclear arsenal -US official

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by