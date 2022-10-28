The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Jerusalem Post World News

Finnish and Swedish PMs assure commitment to join NATO together

Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but ran into objections from Turkey.

By REUTERS
Published: OCTOBER 28, 2022 16:52

Updated: OCTOBER 28, 2022 16:53
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson pose after signing a document during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/FILE PHOTO)
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan, Finland's President Sauli Niinisto and Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson pose after signing a document during a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 28, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/VIOLETA SANTOS MOURA/FILE PHOTO)

Finland and Sweden are committed to joining the NATO military alliance simultaneously, the Nordic neighbors' prime ministers said on Friday.

Sweden and Finland launched their bids to join NATO in May in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine but ran into objections from Turkey, which accuses the two of harboring what it says are militants from the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) and other groups.

Which countries have approved Sweden and Finland's bids to join NATO?

All NATO members except Turkey and Hungary have ratified the applications.

"It is very important for us, of course, that Finland and Sweden would join NATO hand in hand," Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told reporters, adding that she had discussed Turkey's concerns with its President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Prague recently.

"He stated ... that there isn't [sic] that many questions when it comes to Finland, (but) some questions when it comes to Sweden," she said.

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist and Finland's Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen pose for a picture ahead of a trilateral meeting at the end of the second day of a NATO Council Defense Ministers at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels. (credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL VIA REUTERS)US Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, Sweden's Defence Minister Peter Hultqvist and Finland's Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen pose for a picture ahead of a trilateral meeting at the end of the second day of a NATO Council Defense Ministers at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels. (credit: STEPHANIE LECOCQ/POOL VIA REUTERS)

“It's completely legitimate that Turkey gets confirmation that Sweden is doing what Sweden has committed to do within the framework of the agreement.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, who took office last week, said during a visit to Helsinki he was not worried that Sweden would be left behind in the process by Finland and that he would meet with Erdogan in Ankara in the near future.

"It's completely legitimate that Turkey gets confirmation that Sweden is doing what Sweden has committed to do within the framework of the agreement," he said.



Tags Turkey Russia ukraine sweden Finland NATO Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
