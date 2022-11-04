The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Archeology Opinion Premium Israel Real Estate Coronavirus Food
Jerusalem Post World News

N. Korea flies jets, fires artillery near border as South extends drills

North Korean aircraft were detected in multiple areas north of the "tactical action line" north of the Military Demarcation Line between the two Koreas.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 4, 2022 17:41
A woman watches a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's launch of three missiles including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/FILE PHOTO)
A woman watches a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea's launch of three missiles including one thought to be an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), in Seoul, South Korea, May 25, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/KIM HONG-JI TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/FILE PHOTO)

South Korea said it scrambled warplanes in response to 180 North Korean military flights near the countries' shared border on Friday, and Pyongyang again demanded that the United States and South Korea halt "provocative" air exercises.

The North Korean maneuvers follow the firing of more than 80 rounds of artillery overnight and the launch of multiple missiles into the sea on Thursday, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM).

North Korean aircraft were detected in multiple areas north of the "tactical action line" north of the Military Demarcation Line between the two Koreas, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

They flights occurred between 11 a.m. (0200 GMT) and 3 p.m. The virtual line is drawn north of the military border and is used as a basis for South Korean air defense operations, a South Korean official said.

He declined to give the virtual line's distance from the Military Demarcation Line (MDL) but local news reports said it was 20 to 50 km (12 to 31 miles).

South Korea scrambled 80 aircraft, including F-35A stealth fighters, in response, while about 240 jets participating in the Vigilant Storm air exercises with the United States continued their drills, the military said.

North Korea fired at least 23 missiles on Wednesday - a record for a single day.

South Korea and US extend joint military drills

The series of launches this week prompted the United States and South Korea to extend the Vigilant Storm military drills, which have angered Pyongyang.

North Korea's foreign ministry issued a statement saying the United States should stop its "provocative" air drills and warned that "sustained provocation is bound to be followed by sustained counteraction."

The Pentagon on Friday said the drills with South Korea were currently only being extended till November 5.

"We remain in close coordination with our ROK ally on any additional changes and the security environment on the Korean Peninsula," a US military spokesman told Reuters.

Earlier, Pak Jong Chon, secretary of the Central Committee of North Korea's ruling Workers' Party, said Washington and Seoul had made a very dangerous decision by extending the exercises, and were "shoving" the situation out of control.

The United States called for a public UN Security Council meeting that is due to be held later on Friday to discuss North Korea, which has long been banned from conducting ballistic missile launches by UN resolutions.

The North Korean foreign ministry statement referred to the UN meeting and said North Korea had been conducting "legitimate self-defensive" countermeasures.

A flight of 10 North Korean warplanes made similar maneuvers last month, prompting South Korea to scramble jets.

Concerns North Korea may resume nuclear bomb testing

The high tensions on the Korean Peninsula come amid concerns that North Korea may be about to resume nuclear bomb testing for the first time since 2017.

In a joint statement on Friday, foreign ministers of the Group of Seven countries said any nuclear test or other reckless action by North Korea must be met with a swift, united, and robust international response.

Meeting in Washington on Thursday, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and South Korean Defense Minister Lee Jong-sup pledged to seek new measures to demonstrate the alliance's "determination and capabilities" following repeated North Korean provocations.

A senior US administration official said on Thursday that although the United States had said since May that North Korea was preparing to resume nuclear testing, it was not clear when it might conduct such a test.

The United States believes China and Russia have leverage to persuade North Korea not to resume nuclear bomb testing, the official told Reuters.

In recent years the UN Security Council has been split on how to deal with North Korea and in May, China and Russia vetoed a US-led push to impose more UN sanctions in response to North Korean missile launches.



Tags north korea South Korea ICBM fighter jets North Korea-US relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Netanyahu holds lead to win election, as almost all of votes counted

Likud head Benjamin Netanyahu addresses his supporters on the night of the Israeli elections, at the party headquarters in Jerusalem, November 2, 2022
3

Russian army discussed when, how to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine -report

A deactivated Soviet-era SS-4 medium range nuclear capable ballistic missile is displayed at La Cabana fortress in Havana October 15, 2012.
4

Israel must get rid of its nuclear weapons, UNGA majority decides

PRIME MINISTER Yair Lapid addresses the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York City, last week.
5

Kanye West alleges Jewish doctor might have wanted him dead

Rapper Kanye West smiles during a meeting with then-US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform at the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by