The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Law Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

B'nai Brith, UNESCO to hold Hebrew symposium in Paris

The conference, entitled "Hebrew as a Treasure of Human Heritage," will mark a century since the passing of Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, who is widely regarded as the father of modern Hebrew.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: NOVEMBER 11, 2022 09:10
Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, the founder of modern Hebrew, in his home in Jerusalem, sometime between 1918-1923. (photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)
Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, the founder of modern Hebrew, in his home in Jerusalem, sometime between 1918-1923.
(photo credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Service organization B'nai Brith International is preparing to hold a historic international conference on the Hebrew language at the headquarters of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris on Nov. 15, 2022. 

This will be the organization's third such symposium on Jewish languages at UNESCO; they held a conference on Yiddish in 2012 and Ladino in 2014. 

The conference, entitled "Hebrew as a Treasure of Human Heritage," will mark a century since the passing of Eliezer Ben-Yehuda, who is widely regarded as the father of modern Hebrew.

The event is also going to be recognized in the larger context of UNESCO's International Decade of Indigenous Languages (2022-2032), an initiative declared by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) to "draw global attention on the critical situation of many indigenous languages and to mobilize stakeholders and resources for their preservation, revitalization and promotion" per the language of the UNGA declaration.

A wide range of expert speakers from all over the world will be presenting on various topics related to the development of modern Hebrew and the historical impact of the Hebrew language throughout the ages. The symposium will be split into four sections by theme, beginning with the philology of Hebrew, continuing onto its use in the Jewish exile, arriving at the reemergence of Hebrew as a lingua franca and finishing with the final session entitled "Lessons Learned from the Revival of Hebrew."

Dr. Avshalom Kor (credit: Wikimedia Commons)Dr. Avshalom Kor (credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Who is going to be there?

The Israeli delegation includes Prof. Moshe Bar-Asher, president of the Academy of the Hebrew Language, who will be giving the opening keynote address entitled, “Modern Hebrew and its Heritage from Generations Past” and the Academy's vice president Prof. Aharon Maman, who will be speaking about “Three Channels Through Which Hebrew was Transmitted Along the 2nd-19th Centuries.”

Famed radio personality and modern Hebrew expert Dr. Avshalom Kor will also be speaking about “Ambiguity in Ancient and Modern Hebrew.”

The program will take place on Nov. 15 from 10:00 a.m. until 7:30 p.m. Israel time, and will be live-streamed on B'nai Brith International's Facebook page. 



Tags Hebrew United Nations paris unesco United Nations General Assembly Academy of the Hebrew Language Eliezer Ben-Yehuda
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israel election: Final results announced for election 2022

Vote counting at the Knesset on November 3, 2022
2

Ukraine war just a 'warmup,' the 'big one is coming,' US admiral warns

US Army soldiers, assigned to the East Africa Response Force (EARF), 101st Airborne Division on a mission to bolster the security of Manda Bay Airfield, Kenya after an attack by Somalia's al Shabaab militants that killed three Americans, board a transport plane in Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti January 5,
3

Undead, unknown: Scientists discover identity of 19th century vampire

The identity of a 19th century "vampire" has finally been revealed after more than 200 years. This is what he would have looked like.
4

Orthodox women and the evolving relationship with modesty

ARIELLA ANOUCHI: ‘It’s complicated.’
5

'Jews kill blacks' and 'Jews enslave Black lives' found graffitied in Georgia

Downtown Atlanta
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by