The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel Elections 2022 Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Podcast Opinion Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israel cautions citizens at Qatar World Cup, sends low-key consuls

Israelis coming for the World Cup have been given temporary visas, an Israeli diplomat said on Thursday. Qatar says official normalization of ties is not in the works, however.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 17, 2022 10:21
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - A football fan with an Argentine flag is photographed in Doha, Qatar - November 15, 2022. (photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)
Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - A football fan with an Argentine flag is photographed in Doha, Qatar - November 15, 2022.
(photo credit: KAI PFAFFENBACH/REUTERS)

Israel has asked its citizens attending the World Cup to exercise caution while in Qatar, the Arab host country which does not formally recognize it but admitted a team of its diplomats to Doha to provide assistance.

Between 10,000 and 20,000 Israelis are expected at the soccer tournament that kicks off on Sunday, including some traveling on as-yet unfinalized direct flights from Tel Aviv that Qatar said it would permit for the event.

In another measure of new normalcy between the countries, the Israelis coming for the World Cup have been given temporary visas, an Israeli diplomat said on Thursday. Qatar says official normalization of ties is not in the works, however.

The Israeli team is not playing in the tournament; it did not qualify.

The diplomat, Alon Lavi, is the spokesperson for a consular team that he said was working out of a Doha hotel with duties that included advising Israelis to be especially careful about obeying local laws and avoiding friction with rival fans.

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH) People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/FABRIZIO BENSCH)

"We are guests here, and there are many guests from many countries - including countries that we are, perhaps, less accustomed to being right up next to - and the rules here are ultimately more stringent," he told Israel's Army Radio.

Qatar, Iran and Hamas

Qatar is close to Iran, Israel's arch-enemy, and has hosted leaders of the Palestinian Islamist militant group Hamas, which rules Gaza and has fought several wars against Israel. But Qatar also bankrolls reconstruction in Gaza with Israel's blessing.

"We are guests here, and there are many guests from many countries - including countries that we are, perhaps, less accustomed to being right up next to - and the rules here are ultimately more stringent."

Diplomat Alon Lavi

"The (consular) delegation is here to assist in all events," Lavi said. "But we do not have all of the infrastructure that perhaps other countries have, and certainly given that we don't have diplomatic ties (with Qatar), and therefore the (potential) arrest of Israelis here is something that troubles us."

Though alcohol is being permitted in select World Cup venues, a public service announcement issued by Israel's Foreign Ministry counseled avoiding drink altogether. "In court, the judge doesn't have VAR," the narrator says, in a play on the "video assistant referee" that facilitates soccer calls.



Tags qatar world cup soccer FIFA Israelis
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Poland calls 'urgent' defense meeting after alleged Russian missiles kill 2

People wave Polish and Ukrainian flags during a demonstration in solidarity with Ukraine in Warsaw, Poland February 20, 2022.
2

Sledgehammer execution of Russian mercenary who defected to Ukraine shown on video

Russian soldiers march in Almaty, Kazakhstan, January 13, 2022
3

Russia to introduce return of Soviet-era military training for teens

High school students, who are potential conscripts, walk under the portraits of Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) and Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu during an open army day at a military base in Stavropol
4

Satmar Rebbe: Trumpism has infiltrated Judaism, twisted many minds

Rabbi Aaron Teitelbaum, Satmar rebbe in Kiryas Joel
5

Ukraine rules out ceasefire talks with Russia to end war

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by