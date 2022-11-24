The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Morocco Forum Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion
German Patriot air defense units intended for NATO territory, Berlin tells Warsaw

A week after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland, Germany has made it clear that the air defense units it sent to Poland are to be used only on NATO soil.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 24, 2022 17:50
US Army MIM-104 Patriots, surface-to-air missile (SAM) system launchers, are pictured at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland March 24, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)
US Army MIM-104 Patriots, surface-to-air missile (SAM) system launchers, are pictured at Rzeszow-Jasionka Airport, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, Poland March 24, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/STRINGER)

Berlin made it clear on Thursday that the Patriot air defense units it offered to Poland are intended for use on NATO territory, countering demands by Warsaw for the system to be sent to Ukraine.

"These Patriots are part of NATO's integrated air defense, meaning they are intended to be deployed on NATO territory," German Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said in Berlin.

"Any use outside NATO territory would require prior discussions with NATO and the allies," she added.

"Any use outside NATO territory would require prior discussions with NATO and the allies."

Christine Lambrecht, German Defense Minister

Berlin offered Warsaw the Patriot missile defense system to help secure its airspace after a stray missile crashed and killed two people in Poland last week.

Polish Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said on Wednesday he had asked Germany to send the Patriot fire units to Ukraine instead.

"After further Russian missile attacks, I asked Germany to have the Patriot batteries offered to Poland transferred to Ukraine and deployed at its western border," Blaszczak wrote on Twitter.

On Monday, Poland said it would propose deploying the additional Patriot missile launchers near its border with Ukraine.

What is the Patriot air defense?

Ground-based air defense systems such as Raytheon's Patriot are built to intercept incoming missiles.

But the systems are in short supply in NATO since, after the Cold War, many NATO allies scaled down their number to reflect the assessment that they would, from now on, only have to deal with a limited missile threat coming from countries such as Iran.

This perception changed drastically with Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which sent NATO allies scrambling to increase stocks of ammunition and tackle air defense system shortfalls.

Germany had 36 Patriot units when it was NATO's frontline state during the Cold War and even then it relied on support from NATO allies. Today, the German forces are down to 12 Patriot units, two of which are deployed to Slovakia.



