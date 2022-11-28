The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

China poses increasing threat in military space race, top US general says

“I think it's entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us, absolutely,” said Nina Armagno, director of staff of the US Space Force.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 05:20
A Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying the Wentian lab module for China's space station under construction, takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China, July 24, 2022. (photo credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)
A Long March-5B Y3 rocket, carrying the Wentian lab module for China's space station under construction, takes off from Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China, July 24, 2022.
(photo credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)

Rapid advancements in China’s military capabilities pose increasing risks to American supremacy in outer space, the head of the United States military’s space wing said on Monday.

Nina Armagno, director of staff of the US Space Force, said Beijing had made significant progress in developing military space technology, including in areas such as satellite communications and re-useable spacecraft, which allow countries to rapidly scale up their space programs.

“I think it's entirely possible they could catch up and surpass us, absolutely,” Armagno said at an event in Sydney run by the Australian Strategic Policy Institute, a research organization partly funded by the US and Australian governments. “The progress they've made has been stunning, stunningly fast.”

Historically lagging in a space race dominated by the United States and Russia, Beijing has made significant advances in recent years that have alarmed Washington and other Western nations.

Ye Peijian, the head of the Chinese Lunar Exploration Program, has likened the moon and Mars to contested islands in the South China Sea that Beijing is attempting to claim.

A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, with supplies for the Chinese space station under construction, takes off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China, May 10, 2022. (credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)A Long March-7 Y5 rocket carrying Tianzhou-4 cargo spacecraft, with supplies for the Chinese space station under construction, takes off from the Wenchang Spacecraft Launch Site in Hainan province, China, May 10, 2022. (credit: CHINA DAILY VIA REUTERS)

China developing technology to mine asteroids

“[China] is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to achieve that objective.”

Nina Armagno, director of staff, US Space Force

China is also developing experimental technology aimed at mining asteroids and minor planets for natural resources.

“[China] is the only country with both the intent to reshape the international order and increasingly, the economic, diplomatic, military and technological power to achieve that objective,” Armagno said.

Along with Russia, China has also conducted “reckless” missile tests that have created dangerous amounts of space debris in recent years, Armagno said.

“These debris fields threatened all of our systems in space, and these systems are vital to all nations’ security, economic and scientific interests,” she said.

Founded in 2019 in part as an attempt to counter the rising capabilities of China, the Space Force is the fourth branch of the US military, with Armagno serving as its first permanent leader. It is set to launch three astronauts to its new space station on Tuesday.



Tags China technology space Military US-China relations
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Jerusalem bombings: Teenager killed, 19 others injured

Israeli security forces and medics gather in Jerusalem following an explosion at a bus stop which wounded at least seven people, two of them seriously, on November 23, 2022.
2

World Cup: Qatar won't allow cooked Kosher food, public Jewish prayer

People walk past an illuminated soccer ball ahead of the FIFA 2022 World cup soccer tournament at Katara Cultural Village in Doha, Qatar November 15, 2022.
3

Jared Kushner, Ivanka Trump may have reported Trump to the FBI - Cohen

Ivanka Trump, daughter of Former US President Donald Trump and Ivana Trump and her husband Jared Kushner arrive to attend the funeral for Ivana Trump, socialite and first wife of former US President Donald Trump, at St. Vincent Ferrer Church, in New York City, US, July 20, 2022. R
4

Jerusalem bombing funeral: 'Aryeh didn't know anger'

Funeral of Aryeh Shechopek who was killed earlier today in a terror attack when two explosions at two bus stops at the entrances to Jerusalem that also left at least another 13 injured.
5

Why did a flock of sheep move in a circle continuously for two weeks?

Sheep
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by