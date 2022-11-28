The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Russia, US have ways to manage nuclear risks - US diplomat

Officials from the two countries were set to meet in the Egyptian capital of Cairo from November 29 to December 6 to discuss resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty.

By REUTERS
Published: NOVEMBER 28, 2022 07:36
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US President Joe Biden via a video link in Sochi, Russia, December 7, 2021. (photo credit: SPUTNIK/SERGEI GUNEEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)
Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with US President Joe Biden via a video link in Sochi, Russia, December 7, 2021.
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/SERGEI GUNEEV/KREMLIN VIA REUTERS)

Russia and the United States have ways to manage nuclear risks at the level of intelligence agencies, charge d'affaires of the US embassy in Moscow Elizabeth Rood told Russia's state news agency, adding that for now there are no meetings scheduled.

Earlier this month, CIA director William Burns met Sergei Naryshkin, head of Russian foreign intelligence, and warned him about the consequences of any Russian use of nuclear weapons, the White House said. Russia has said the issues discussed were "sensitive" and declined to comment on them.

"The United States has channels for managing risk with the Russian Federation, particularly nuclear risks and that was the purpose of CIA director Burns' meeting with his Russian counterpart," Rood said in a video on RIA's Telegram channel.

"Director Burns did not negotiate anything and he did not discuss a settlement of the conflict in Ukraine."

"The United States has channels for managing risk with the Russian Federation, particularly nuclear risks and that was the purpose of CIA director Burns' meeting with his Russian counterpart."

Elizabeth Rood

Rood said if there is a need for another conversation in that channel it can happen.

A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS) A Russian Yars intercontinental ballistic missile is launched during the exercises by nuclear forces in an unknown location in Russia, in this still image taken from video released February 19, 2022. (credit: Russian Defence Ministry/Handout via REUTERS)

"There is not anything scheduled that I know of."

Moscow was open to more high-level talks with US

Russia said after Naryshkin's meeting with Burns that Moscow was open to more high-level talks with the United States, but the Kremlin dismissed the idea of a summit between President Vladimir Putin and US President Joe Biden as "out of the question" for now.

Officials from the two countries were set to meet in the Egyptian capital of Cairo from November 29 to December 6 to discuss resuming inspections under the New START nuclear arms reduction treaty, although Moscow has played down the prospect of a quick breakthrough.



Tags Nuclear cia Vladimir Putin Russia-US
