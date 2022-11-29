The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
NATO Sec-Gen: Iran should not provide Russia with arms

Israeli Ambassador to the EU and NATO Chaim Regev has given Stoltenberg intelligence documents with details of Iran's weapons transfers to Russia.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: NOVEMBER 29, 2022 20:45
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in September (photo credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS)
RUSSIAN PRESIDENT Vladimir Putin shakes hands with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi during a meeting in September
(photo credit: SPUTNIK/REUTERS)

Iran and no other countries should provide Russia with arms and ammunition in its war against Iran, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned at a meeting of foreign ministers of the defense alliance’s members in Bucharest on Tuesday.

“We are saying very clearly that no country should support Russia’s illegal war, and therefore, Iran and no other country should provide Russia with missiles, drones or anything else that can help them to continue this brutal war of aggression against Ukraine.”

NATO Sec.-Gen. Jens Stoltenberg

Russia turned to Iran because it was “running low on ammunition,” the NATO chief explained.

Israel supplies NATO with intelligence

Israeli Ambassador to the EU and NATO Chaim Regev has given Stoltenberg intelligence documents with details of Iran's weapons transfers to Russia.

Despite Iran’s denials and attempt to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russian stamps, it is clear that the drone stabilizers are identical in their structure, dimensions, and numbering. (credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT) Despite Iran’s denials and attempt to obscure their Iranian origins by adding Russian stamps, it is clear that the drone stabilizers are identical in their structure, dimensions, and numbering. (credit: OFFICE OF THE PRESIDENT)

An agreed-upon statement released by the participants in Tuesday's conference, which mostly focused on the war in Ukraine, did not mention Iran.

NATO weighed declaring Iran a challenge to regional stability, KAN reported Tuesday.

Israeli diplomats are reportedly satisfied that Iran has become more of a topic of discussion lately in the defense alliance, which has avoided dealing with the threat from the Islamic Republic's missiles, nuclear program or otherwise.

 



