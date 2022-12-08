The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Alleged Russian agent charged in US with sanctions violations, laundering

Russian agent Andrii Derkach has been a member of Ukraine's parliament for more than two decades.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 8, 2022 00:23

Updated: DECEMBER 8, 2022 00:24
Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach attends a news conference titled "Publication of facts of pressure of US Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in US", in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 9, 2019. (photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)
Ukrainian lawmaker Andriy Derkach attends a news conference titled "Publication of facts of pressure of US Embassy on Ukraine's law enforcement agencies to interfere in electoral process in US", in Kyiv, Ukraine, October 9, 2019.
(photo credit: REUTERS/GLEB GARANICH)

A Ukrainian lawmaker accused of helping Russia interfere in the US presidential election in 2020 was charged on Wednesday with money laundering and sanctions violations by buying two Beverly Hills, California, properties and concealing his involvement.

Andrii Derkach, who is at large, was sanctioned by the US Treasury Department in September 2020 for being an active Russian agent for over a decade. Democrats have said Derkach was instrumental in a push by allies of former Republican US President Donald Trump to dig up dirt on President Joe Biden.

The indictment unsealed on Wednesday in Brooklyn federal court said that since 2013 Derkach has used overseas accounts in Latvia and Switzerland belonging to companies registered in the British Virgin Islands to pay for the purchase and maintenance of the properties.

Derkach has previously denied wrongdoing and said he has been targeted for exposing corruption. He could not immediately be reached for comment.

US Justice Department targets Russian oligarchs

The charges come as the US Department of Justice seeks to use criminal charges and asset seizures targeting wealthy and powerful individuals linked to Russian President Vladimir Putin to pressure Moscow to halt its invasion of Ukraine.

Andriy Derkach (credit: PETRO ZHURAVEL/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)Andriy Derkach (credit: PETRO ZHURAVEL/CC BY-SA 4.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

“The conduct of this Kremlin asset, who was sanctioned for trying to poison our democracy, has shown he is ready, willing, and capable of exploiting our banking system in order to advance his illicit goals.”

Breon Peace, federal prosecutor

"The conduct of this Kremlin asset, who was sanctioned for trying to poison our democracy, has shown he is ready, willing, and capable of exploiting our banking system in order to advance his illicit goals," Breon Peace, the top federal prosecutor in Brooklyn, said in a statement.

The Kremlin calls its activities in Ukraine a "special military operation" and denies interfering in US elections.

Derkach has been a member of Ukraine's parliament for more than two decades, though Kyiv in 2021 imposed its own sanctions on him.

Ukraine's main domestic security agency in June said Derkach set up a network of private security firms to support the entry of Russian military units into cities during Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion, citing testimony from a parliamentary aide of his who was arrested at the beginning of the war.

Prosecutors also filed a civil complaint seeking forfeiture of the two condominium units and funds in two bank accounts linked to Derkach.



Tags United States Russia ukraine Vladimir Putin Spy US Department of Justice Ukraine crisis Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

'Antisemite of the year' top 3 finalists announced

Kanye West during the Cincinnati Bengals game against the Los Angeles Rams in Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
2

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
3

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
4

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
5

Why have so many Russian aircraft crashed since September?

A Sukhoi SU-35 fighter aircraft performs during the "Aviadarts" military aviation competition at the Dubrovichi range near Ryazan, Russia, August 2, 2015.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by