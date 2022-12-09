The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

After 79 years, they still could not stand to be apart

One couple was married for nearly 80 years when they both passed away in a short period.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 9, 2022 03:46
Hubert and June reminiscing on nearly 80 years together. (photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)
Hubert and June reminiscing on nearly 80 years together.
(photo credit: WIKIMEDIA)

For one long-time couple, "'Til death do us part" is more than a wedding vow. It was a promise kept until the very end when a 100-year-old couple from Ohio passed away within 20 hours of each other.

Hubert and June Malicote of Butler County, Ohio have been married since June 1943, and both passed away within 20 hours of one another. She passed on November 30th, and he followed shortly after on December 1st.

Following an early family Thanksgiving for the Malicotes and their children, June had fallen ill and immediate medical care was pursued. She was then placed into hospice care, which was like a gut punch for Hubert.

Their son Sam Malicote, 76, told The Dayton Daily News that after his mother was transferred to hospice care, his father "broke down" and could not cope with what was coming next. Almost immediately after visiting his wife, Hubert was admitted to hospice himself.

The two were unconscious for days in the same room, with Hubert dying of what they believe was a broken heart.

Can someone really die of a broken heart?

Broken heart syndrome is "a heart condition that's often brought on by stressful situations and extreme emotions," the Mayo Clinic says. Though it isn't often a death sentence, sometimes the situation can become more severe. 

"People with broken heart syndrome may have sudden chest pain or think they're having a heart attack. Broken heart syndrome affects just part of the heart. It briefly interrupts the way the heart pumps blood," the medical resource says. "The rest of the heart continues to work as usual. Sometimes the heart contracts more forcefully."

"We've never had one quarrel!"

Hubert Malicote to local news station WLWT

The couple's children were not entirely surprised to see their parents could not live without each other. Aside from spent two years apart after their wedding, while Hubert was stationed in Hawaii during World War II, they had always been together. He recalled that when he returned, June was right there waiting for him at the station.

They went on to welcome three children, 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren, their obituaries said.

Hubert died at 9:15 p.m. on Nov. 30 and his wife died at 5:40 p.m. Dec. 1, about 20 hours later. Neither one regained consciousness.

In the time preceding their deaths, the couple told their local station that they could not imagine life without the other. They also made sure to hold hands every day.

"We've never had one quarrel," Hubert told local station WLWT.

This only made their final days together more beautiful. "They went out together," their son told The Dayton Daily News.



Tags United States love relationships elderly marriage republican Democrats Ohio usa
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ukraine destroys two Russian nuclear bombers in airport bombings

A Russian Tu-95MS strategic bomber and an Ilyushin Il-78 aerial refueling tanker fly over the Kremlin and Red Square in Moscow on May 7, 2021
2

‘I like Hitler,' Kanye West says, denies Holocaust in Alex Jones interview

Rapper Kanye West speaks during a meeting with US President Donald Trump to discuss criminal justice reform in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, US, October 11, 2018.
3

Yellowstone's underground lava river threatens natural disaster - study

The Cumbre Vieja volcano spews lava and smoke as it continues to erupt on the Canary Island of La Palma, as seen from El Paso, Spain, October 11, 2021.
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Both Iranian state media and protesters reject reports of morality police closure

Morality police take down the name of a detained woman during a crackdown on "social corruption" in north Tehran, June 18, 2008.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by