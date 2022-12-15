The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
European Parliament corruption: Kaili's partner confesses to role in case

Investigators believe that Francesco Giorgi hoped to exonerate his partner, Eva Kaili by confessing.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 15, 2022 21:18
Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar's labor minister, speaks with Greece's Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament, during a meeting in Qatar, October 31, 2022
Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Qatar's labor minister, speaks with Greece's Eva Kaili, vice president of the European Parliament, during a meeting in Qatar, October 31, 2022
(photo credit: TWITTER/MINISTRY OF LABOUR - STATE OF QATAR VIA REUTERS)

Francesco Giorgi, the partner of ousted European Parliament vice-president Eva Kaili, has confessed his role in a Qatar graft scandal, two sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

The confession to Belgian investigators was first reported by the Belgian newspaper Le Soir and the Italian newspaper La Repubblica.

Giorgi's confession to taking bribes from Qatar to influence European Parliament decisions on Qatar had made "a significant contribution" to the probe underway by Belgian investigating magistrates, one of the sources said.

According to the same source, Giorgi, an EU parliamentary assistant, sought to exonerate his partner Kaili from any wrongdoing. Greek MEP Kaili, who was ousted from her role as vice president of the European Parliament on Monday, has denied any wrongdoing through her lawyer.

The lawyer for Giorgi, who is currently in detention pending further investigation of the case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg (credit: REUTERS) European Parliament vice president, Greek socialist Eva Kaili, is seen at the European Parliament in Strasbourg (credit: REUTERS)

Qatar has also denied it had sought to bribe MEPs.

"The State of Qatar categorically rejects any attempts to associate it with accusations of misconduct. Any association of the Qatari government with the reported claims is baseless and gravely misinformed," a Qatari official told Reuters on Thursday in response to questions about alleged Qatari attempts to influence the European Parliament.

Giorgi accuses others of corruption

In his confession, Giorgi also said he suspected Belgian MEP Marc Tarabella had received money from Qatar, a source close to the investigation said.

Tarabella, who had previously confirmed that his home was searched on Saturday as part of the Belgian investigation, has denied any wrongdoing. His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Giorgi also said he suspected Italian MEP Andrea Cozzolino, in whose office Giorgi worked, had received illicit Qatari funds.

Reuters could not determine if Giorgi had provided any evidence for his allegations against Tarabella and Cozzolino.

Cozzolino did not respond to an emailed request from Reuters for comment but told Italian news agencies: "I am not under investigation. I have not been questioned. I have not been searched, nor has my office been sealed."

The European Parliament on Thursday suspended all work on legislation linked to Qatar, and parliament's president, Roberta Metsola, told EU leaders she would lead reforms to prevent a repeat of a criminal corruption scandal.



