Netanyahu's new government must affirm 2-state support -EU Parliament

The incoming Israeli government must affirm its support for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the European Union's parliament said in a wide-ranging resolution it approved in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The parliament said that "the next Israeli government should make a clear commitment in favor of the two-state solution."

European Union parliamentarians affirmed that they gave their "unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution on the basis of the 1967-lines."

This includes, the resolution stated, "two sovereign democratic states living side by side in peace and guaranteed security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states and in full respect of International law."

The resolution was approved as incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is forming a coalition that does not support a two-state resolution to the conflict.

Yair Lapid affirmed Israel's support for a two-state resolution

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid affirmed Israel's support for a two-state resolution to the conflict when he addressed the opening session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September.

Although his vision of two states was not based on the pre-1967 lines, the statement itself was enough to help reduce diplomatic tension between Israel and the EU with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu in 2009 affirmed his support for a two-state resolution to the conflict, also not based on the pre-1967 lines and with the understanding that the future Palestinian state in question would be a demilitarized one. He also threw his support behind former US President Donald Trump's two-state plan.

Netanyahu's re-election campaign and the coalition partners he has chosen have called that support into question, with the EU pushing the issue even before the new government is sworn in.