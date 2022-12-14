The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Netanyahu's new government must affirm 2-state support -EU Parliament

European Union parliamentarians affirmed that they gave their "unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution on the basis of the 1967-lines."

By TOVAH LAZAROFF
Published: DECEMBER 14, 2022 14:51
Flags of European Union and Ukraine flutter outside EU Parliament building, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)
Flags of European Union and Ukraine flutter outside EU Parliament building, in Brussels, Belgium, February 28, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/YVES HERMAN)

The incoming Israeli government must affirm its support for a two-state resolution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, the European Union's parliament said in a wide-ranging resolution it approved in Strasbourg on Wednesday.

The parliament said that "the next Israeli government should make a clear commitment in favor of the two-state solution."

"The next Israeli government should make a clear commitment in favor of the two-state solution."

European Union parliament

European Union parliamentarians affirmed that they gave their "unwavering support for a negotiated two-state solution on the basis of the 1967-lines."

This includes, the resolution stated, "two sovereign democratic states living side by side in peace and guaranteed security, with Jerusalem as the capital of both states and in full respect of International law."

The resolution was approved as incoming Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is forming a coalition that does not support a two-state resolution to the conflict.

Yair Lapid affirmed Israel's support for a two-state resolution

Outgoing Prime Minister Yair Lapid affirmed Israel's support for a two-state resolution to the conflict when he addressed the opening session of the 77th United Nations General Assembly in September.

Although his vision of two states was not based on the pre-1967 lines, the statement itself was enough to help reduce diplomatic tension between Israel and the EU with regard to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Netanyahu in 2009 affirmed his support for a two-state resolution to the conflict, also not based on the pre-1967 lines and with the understanding that the future Palestinian state in question would be a demilitarized one. He also threw his support behind former US President Donald Trump's two-state plan.

Netanyahu's re-election campaign and the coalition partners he has chosen have called that support into question, with the EU pushing the issue even before the new government is sworn in.



Tags Israel European Union Two State Solution Palestine European Parliament
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
3

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
4

Kanye West calls on Jews to 'forgive Hitler' in Proud Boys interview

Kanye West directs people during his Yeezy Season 3 Collection presentation and listening party during New York Fashion Week
5

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by