The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

British-Australian actress creates 'big gay fundraiser' in protest of Qatar

Following discrimination of the LGBTQ+ community at the Qatar FIFA World Cup, one actress spoke out to prevent similar nations from creating the same issues at future events.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 16, 2022 03:30

Updated: DECEMBER 16, 2022 03:35
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes shoots at goal. (photo credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE)
FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Quarter Final - Morocco v Portugal - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - December 10, 2022 Portugal's Bruno Fernandes shoots at goal.
(photo credit: REUTERS/CARL RECINE)

One Jewish actress from the LGBTQ+ community has taken homophobia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar into her own hands by starting a fundraiser to persuade FIFA leadership to select a more inclusive location for the next competition.

After continued incidents at the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup against the LGBTQ+ community, Miriam Margolyes collaborated with BigGay FootieFan, which appears to be a group of LGBTQ+ soccer fans who emphasize both their comfort in their sexuality as well as a passion for the sport.

After hearing continued stories of harassment and detainment of soccer fans supporting their community in small ways, like wearing an arm band or a t-shirt with a rainbow on it, Margolyes decided she would not sit idly by as other countries which actively threaten the well-being of people from her community throw their teams into the ring for future World Cup host consideration.

So, Margolyes and BigGay FootieFan launched the "The Big Gay 'Donation'" to raise funds to push FIFA officials to consider future hosts that are inclusive of all preferences. The 2022 games were groundbreaking, but have caused controversy for LGBTQ+ fans, allies, and FIFA in general - but other neighboring countries hoping to host the event offer similar outcomes.

Who wants to hold the World Cup in 2030?

Since Saudi Arabia holds similar anti-LGBTQ+ laws and is hoping to host the 2030 World Cup, Margolyes launched the Big Gay Donation to convince the "definitely not corrupt people who run football to host an LGBTQ+ friendly 2030 World Cup".

In just two days, the campaign has raised £6,236 of its goal of £10,000 - roughly $7,605.

On the GoFundMe page associated with the group, they wrote that they hoped to make a sizable donation that could not be turned down. They called it "A 'donation' so big and gay and persuasive, it can convince the lovely, open-minded, honest people who run football to hold the 2030 world cup in an LGBTQ+ friendly host nation."

The campaign acknowledged the possibility that FIFA might not accept the donation. However, the group has a back up plan. 

"Of course, there’s every chance they won’t accept our generous 'donation' because it might go against their absolutely unimpeachable moral standards. So, we’ll give it to a big gay charity instead: Stonewall. Helping support queer people all over the world, including the ones living in Qatar," they wrote on the fundraising page.

"So if you’re a great big gay and you love football, or if you love football and also gays, please share and donate whatever you can to the Big Gay 'Donation'".

WALES AND England play their World Cup match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Tuesday. Stadium requirements are stringent: a regulated minimum capacity, specific grass types, instructions on retractable roofs and rules on where to allow extra space on the pitch. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS) WALES AND England play their World Cup match in Al Rayyan, Qatar on Tuesday. Stadium requirements are stringent: a regulated minimum capacity, specific grass types, instructions on retractable roofs and rules on where to allow extra space on the pitch. (credit: MARKO DJURICA/REUTERS)

In a unique promotional video, this Age of Innocence movie star used her personal experience to appeal to the organization. 'Queer people, like me, across the globe love football. We just can’t support it like everyone else, because the World Cup is currently being held in Qatar - and we all know how Qatar feels about the gays,' she said.

"But if that wasn’t a big enough kick in the tits, the 2030 World Cup could be given to another host nation that also criminalizes LGBTQ+ people, judging by the countries currently bidding for it," Margolyes said.

With the support the campaign has managed to receive in just two days, these activists certainly generated the momentum they need to keep fighting for a cause close to their heart - and to keep it from happening again.



Tags qatar world cup soccer FIFA LGBTQ+
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Rare mummy portraits discovered in Egypt

Mummy portrait found in Fayoum, Egypt.
2

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

UN says Israel must give up nuclear weapons in lopsided vote

View of the Israeli nuclear facility in the Negev Desert outside Dimona
5

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by