The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Buying Expert Premium
Jerusalem Post World News

Israelis in Peru: Rescue underway, Foreign Ministry reiterates travel warning

Dozens of Israelis got stuck in the country after political unrest crippled the transportation systems - now they are on the way home.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: DECEMBER 17, 2022 18:55
Demonstrators blockades a railway track following weeks of protests sparked by the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro, in Chilca, Peru December 16, 2022. (photo credit: ALEJANDRA OROSCO/REUTERS)
Demonstrators blockades a railway track following weeks of protests sparked by the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro, in Chilca, Peru December 16, 2022.
(photo credit: ALEJANDRA OROSCO/REUTERS)

The Israel Foreign Ministry reiterated the current travel warning for Peru on Saturday after the latter's new government declared a 30-day state of emergency on Wednesday, granting police special powers and limiting citizens' rights.

The travel warning recommends Israelis in the country to stay away from demonstrations and public gatherings and closely follow local media and the Foreign Ministry's warnings.

The statement further specified the regions of Cusco and Machu Pichu as especially dangerous because roads and highways there have been blocked by demonstrators, while railways and the International Airport have ceased to function.

Rescue mission underway

Meanwhile, two Israeli companies have begun their rescue mission aiming to extract a group of dozens of Israeli travelers who got stuck in the ancient city of Machu Pichu, Ynet News reported on Saturday.

The rescue companies PassportCard and Magnus announced on Saturday that they will carry out a rescue mission for a group of about 40 Israelis stuck in Peru, seeking to move the Israelis to the southeastern city of Cusco and to evacuate them out of Peru from there.

"The local tour operator simply renounced responsibility for us, so I and my friends were suddenly on our own."

Shoham Esther Benjamin

On Saturday the group walked about 10 km in the first phase of the planned 73 km rescue trip while being accompanied by local Magnus employees and guides.

One of the Israelis, 22-year-old Shoham Esther Benjamin told Ynet that "the local tour operator simply renounced responsibility for us, so I and my friends were suddenly on our own."

She added that "the locals started to demand more money from us because there is a feeling that everything is running out."

Another Israeli, Sara Dahan described the rescue trip to Ynet: "We started the very uncomfortable three-hour trip at seven a.m., over slippery train tracks full of holes. But the only way to get to the next town is over these unused train tracks."

What is going on in Peru?

Protests since the arrest of former President Castillo, who is in pre-trial detention while facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy, have crippled Peru's transport system, shuttering airports and blocking highways.

Castillo reportedly tried to dissolve the Peruvian Congress to prevent a vote on his impeachment. As a result, the Peruvian leader was accused of a coup d'état and arrested. His arrest caused hundreds of thousands of his supporters to go out to protest his imprisonment.

Soldiers take their weapons after they arrived as reinforcements amid violent protests following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, in Ayacucho, Peru December 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Miguel Gutierrez Chero) Soldiers take their weapons after they arrived as reinforcements amid violent protests following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, in Ayacucho, Peru December 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Miguel Gutierrez Chero)

Protesters blocked key roads and forced the closure of five airports in Peru amid violent protests that flared up again on Friday and have left at least 16 dead, following Castillo's ousting and arrest.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, urged the country's Congress to pass a proposal to bring forward general elections on Saturday.

Boluarte countered protesters asking for her to step down, saying "that does not solve the problem" and that she had done her part by sending the bill to Congress.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Foreign Ministry protests travel israel peru south america Israelis rescue mission coup
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Mystery of structures resembling kites from prehistoric times finally cracked

A kite by Kibbutz Samar, where two undulating walls are leading towards the round head. An Early Bronze Age grave (tumulus) was later built on top of the kite, and we found in it human and cattle bones, tiny beads and a stele.
2

Silver coins found near Temple Mount prove Jewish history of Israel

Half-shekel coin from the third year of the Great Revolt.
3

Y chromosome may be disappearing in humans, new study finds

A cell is seen undergoing mitosis, replicating its chromosomes as it divides (Illustrative).
4

World Cup: Second journalist dies in Qatar 'unexpectedly' - report

A Qatar 2022 logo is seen in front of the skyline of the West Bay in Doha ahead of the FIFA World Cup, November 10, 2022.
5

Iran halts funds to Palestinian terror groups, sparking crisis - report

Palestinian Authority public servants wait to receive their salaries via an automated teller machine (ATM) outside a bank, in Tubas in the West Bank December 3, 2020.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Israel Elections 2022
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by