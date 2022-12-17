The Israel Foreign Ministry reiterated the current travel warning for Peru on Saturday after the latter's new government declared a 30-day state of emergency on Wednesday, granting police special powers and limiting citizens' rights.

The travel warning recommends Israelis in the country to stay away from demonstrations and public gatherings and closely follow local media and the Foreign Ministry's warnings.

The statement further specified the regions of Cusco and Machu Pichu as especially dangerous because roads and highways there have been blocked by demonstrators, while railways and the International Airport have ceased to function.

Rescue mission underway

Meanwhile, two Israeli companies have begun their rescue mission aiming to extract a group of dozens of Israeli travelers who got stuck in the ancient city of Machu Pichu, Ynet News reported on Saturday.

The rescue companies PassportCard and Magnus announced on Saturday that they will carry out a rescue mission for a group of about 40 Israelis stuck in Peru, seeking to move the Israelis to the southeastern city of Cusco and to evacuate them out of Peru from there.

"The local tour operator simply renounced responsibility for us, so I and my friends were suddenly on our own." Shoham Esther Benjamin

On Saturday the group walked about 10 km in the first phase of the planned 73 km rescue trip while being accompanied by local Magnus employees and guides.

One of the Israelis, 22-year-old Shoham Esther Benjamin told Ynet that "the local tour operator simply renounced responsibility for us, so I and my friends were suddenly on our own."

She added that "the locals started to demand more money from us because there is a feeling that everything is running out."

Another Israeli, Sara Dahan described the rescue trip to Ynet: "We started the very uncomfortable three-hour trip at seven a.m., over slippery train tracks full of holes. But the only way to get to the next town is over these unused train tracks."

What is going on in Peru?

Protests since the arrest of former President Castillo, who is in pre-trial detention while facing charges of rebellion and conspiracy, have crippled Peru's transport system, shuttering airports and blocking highways.

Castillo reportedly tried to dissolve the Peruvian Congress to prevent a vote on his impeachment. As a result, the Peruvian leader was accused of a coup d'état and arrested. His arrest caused hundreds of thousands of his supporters to go out to protest his imprisonment.

Soldiers take their weapons after they arrived as reinforcements amid violent protests following the ousting and arrest of former President Pedro Castillo, in Ayacucho, Peru December 15, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/Miguel Gutierrez Chero)

Protesters blocked key roads and forced the closure of five airports in Peru amid violent protests that flared up again on Friday and have left at least 16 dead, following Castillo's ousting and arrest.

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, who has said she is leading a transitional government, urged the country's Congress to pass a proposal to bring forward general elections on Saturday.

Boluarte countered protesters asking for her to step down, saying "that does not solve the problem" and that she had done her part by sending the bill to Congress.

Reuters contributed to this report.