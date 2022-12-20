The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Podcast Opinion
Mexico grants asylum to family of ousted Peruvian leader Castillo

The former Peruvian President and his family sought protection from the Mexican government.

By REUTERS
Published: DECEMBER 20, 2022 21:11
Peru's President Pedro Castillo and first lady Lilia Paredes arrive at the ninth Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 8, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS)
Peru's President Pedro Castillo and first lady Lilia Paredes arrive at the ninth Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., June 8, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Mexico has granted asylum to the family of former Peruvian President Pedro Castillo, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.

Speaking at a news conference, Ebrard said Mexico was negotiating safe passage for the family of Castillo, who was ousted earlier this month and then detained after attempting to illegally dissolve Congress.

"They've been granted asylum because they're in Mexican territory, they're in our embassy," Ebrard said.

Ebrard did not say how many or which of Castillo's family members were in Mexico's embassy in Lima. The leftist former leader has two children, and has also taken care of his wife's younger sister.

Castillo himself tried to flee to the embassy after attempting to dissolve Congress, though he was detained before he arrived, according to Peruvian authorities.



Peruvian President Dina Boluarte, the former vice president who assumed the presidency after Castillo's ouster, said on Sunday evening that the Peruvian foreign minister had already informed her of the news.

"What's being negotiated is their safe passage so that, if they wish to leave, they can do that and come to Mexico," Mexico's Ebrard said without giving a time frame.

Peru's court system won't bar Castillo's wife from leaving the country

On Tuesday, a Peruvian court struck down a request from prosecutors to prohibit Castillo's wife, Lilia Paredes, from leaving the country.

Paredes is under investigation for alleged involvement in a money laundering network that could also implicate Castillo.

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador had said Monday that Mexico "has the door open" to Castillo and his family.

"Mexico is sheltering the corrupt," Peruvian opposition legislator Maria del Carmen Alva told journalists Tuesday.

Castillo is currently in pretrial detention for 18 months as he faces an investigation for rebellion and conspiracy. Mexico has not clarified how Castillo could be eligible for asylum.



