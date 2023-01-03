NFL's Damar Hamlin receives CPR after collapsing; game postponed

Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off the field via ambulance after reportedly being administered CPR during the first quarter of Buffalo's Monday night game against the host Cincinnati Bengals, and the NFL subsequently postponed the contest.

The NFL announced that Hamlin, who collapsed on the field after making a tackle, was in critical condition. He reportedly was at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field before being transported to the hospital, per the NFL statement.

According to the ESPN broadcast, medical personnel were administering CPR to Hamlin and also gave him oxygen as they loaded him into the ambulance.

"Our thoughts are with Damar and the Buffalo Bills," the NFL said in a statement. "We will provide more information as it becomes available. The NFL has been in constant communication with the NFL Players Association, which is in agreement with postponing this game."

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) makes the tackle on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (85) during the first quarterat Paycor Stadium. The play led to Hamlin collapsing on the field, and being taken to the hospital in critical condition (credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports)

It wasn't immediately known when the game would be played. The Bengals were leading 7-3 when it was temporarily suspended with 5:58 left in the first quarter, more than 20 minutes after Hamlin collapsed.

The Bills didn't immediately release a statement with details about Hamlin's condition or the postponement, though they tweeted, "The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar."

The Bengals released a brief statement on Twitter: "The game has been postponed. We will provide further information as details become available."

What happened?

An ambulance was brought onto the field a few minutes after Hamlin, 24, fell to the ground, not moving. He was removed from the field approximately 15 minutes after collapsing.

Hamlin tackled Cincinnati's Tee Higgins after a 13-yard gain to the Bills' 48-yard line. He got up and took a step before falling back to the ground.

Players from both teams crowded into the area near midfield as Hamlin was being worked on. Some emotional Buffalo players were crying.

Jan 2, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott takes a knee is as Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin (3) is tended to on the field following a collision in the first quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium (credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports)

Both teams went into the locker room once play was suspended.

Approximately 50 minutes after Hamlin's injury, Bills coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor were outside of their locker rooms and taking turns talking on the phone.

Shortly after that call, the Bills were seen removing their equipment from the field. The announcement of a suspended contest was made minutes later.

The NFLPA later tweeted, "The NFLPA and everyone in our community are praying for Damar Hamlin. We have been in touch with Bills and Bengals players, and with the NFL. The only thing that matters at this moment is Damar's health and well-being."

Hamlin's injury cast a pall inside Paycor Stadium, which was rocking with energy for a showdown between two of the top three teams in the AFC. The Bills are 12-3, the Bengals are 11-4.

Hamlin, a second-year pro, has 92 tackles and 1.5 sacks this season. He was a sixth-round pick in 2021 from Pitt.