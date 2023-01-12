The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

US may not maintain military support for Ukraine, Navy secretary says

However, several key US security officials have expressed concern over continued and potential escalations in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: JANUARY 12, 2023 14:25
Firefighters work at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 19, 2022. (photo credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)
Firefighters work at a site of a critical power infrastructure object, which was hit during Russia's drones attacks in Kyiv, Ukraine, in this handout picture released December 19, 2022.
(photo credit: State Emergency Service of Ukraine/Handout via REUTERS)

The US may not be able to continue its ongoing support for Ukraine if weapons makers do not ramp up production, US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro told Fox News on Wednesday evening.

Although the Navy isn't "quite there yet" in regard to extreme supply chain concerns, "If the conflict does go on for another six months to another year, it certainly continues to stress the supply chain in ways that are challenging," he later tweeted. "The [Department of Defense] and particularly [Deputy Secretary of Defense] Kath Hicks has been working very, very closely with industry, to motivate them to find out what their challenges or obstacles are, to be able to increase their own production rates."

"If the conflict does go on for another six months to another year, it certainly continues to stress the supply chain in ways that are challenging."

US Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro

Nevertheless some progress

To shine some hope on the situation, Del Toro said that those involved are "starting to make some progress now."

According to Del Toro, the companies developing weapons and weapons systems have a "substantial pipeline for the future" so that now, their main priority should be to "invest in their people, again, their workforce, as well as the capital investments that they have to make within their own companies to get their production rates up."

A boy waves a national flag atop of armoured personal carrier at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine August 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO) A boy waves a national flag atop of armoured personal carrier at an exhibition of destroyed Russian military vehicles and weapons, dedicated to the upcoming country's Independence Day, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the centre of Kyiv, Ukraine August 21, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/VALENTYN OGIRENKO)

Nevertheless, how long it will take to ramp up production levels varies per company and per product.

US support and aid for Ukraine

The US has consistently, throughout the war in Ukraine, provided the country with military support, including numerous military aid packages worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

However, several key US security officials have expressed concern over continued and potential escalations in the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Just this past Tuesday, retired US Army Brig.-Gen. Kevin Ryan said in an interview with Insider that the Russian invasion of Ukraine may come to a terrifying end in 2023, with Russian President Vladimir Putin likely to turn to nuclear weapons rather than have his armies be completely routed on the battlefield.

Russia has threatened the possible use of nuclear weapons on several occasions throughout the course of the war, which is now stretching into its 11th month. 

Michael Starr contributed to this report.



Tags Nuclear Russia ukraine US Navy weapons Ukraine-Russia War
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by