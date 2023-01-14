The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Six British mosques mourn death of Iran regime terrorist Soleimani

Soleimani was in charge of the elite Quds Force, an arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

By BENJAMIN WEINTHAL
Published: JANUARY 14, 2023 14:32

Updated: JANUARY 14, 2023 14:40
WOMEN HOLD pictures of Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman (photo credit: MEHDI BOLOURIAN/FARS NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA N)
WOMEN HOLD pictures of Iranian Maj.-Gen. Qasem Soleimani during a funeral procession and burial at his hometown in Kerman
(photo credit: MEHDI BOLOURIAN/FARS NEWS AGENCY/WANA (WEST ASIA N)

At least six mosques in Britain sympathetic to Iran’s regime mourned the death of the EU and US-sanctioned terrorist Qasem Soleimani, who was the Islamic Republic of Iran’s most powerful military commander before his targeted killing by a US drone in 2020.

Soleimani oversaw terrorist operations against Israel. He was responsible for the killing of over 600 American military personnel, according to former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

The London Jewish Chronicle’s investigative reporter David Rose on Thursday first broke the story about the UK-based mosques mourning Solemani’s death.

He wrote that “School children were given special classes in praise of Iranian terrorist mastermind Qasem Soleimani at British mosques."

Rose added that the “mosques in London, Luton, Birmingham and Manchester, which have charitable status and benefit from UK tax breaks, organized the events including at least two where children were encouraged to learn about Soleimani’s life.”

A man holds up a poster of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani next to a burning Israeli flag as Iranians attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)A man holds up a poster of the late Iranian Major-General Qassem Soleimani next to a burning Israeli flag as Iranians attend a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022 (credit: WANA NEWS AGENCY/REUTERS)

“The mosques in London, Luton, Birmingham and Manchester, which have charitable status and benefit from UK tax breaks, organized the events including at least two where children were encouraged to learn about Soleimani’s life.”

David Rose

According to the Jewish Chronicle report, “UK-registered charity, Majlis e Ulama e Europe, a network of Shia mosques and scholars closely linked to Iran, also issued a statement condemning the attack that killed him.”

Soleimani was in charge of the elite Quds Force, an arm of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).

The US has sanctioned the IRGC and the American State Department has classified Iran as the world’s worst state-sponsor of terrorism. The United Kingdom is reportedly preparing to sanction the IRGC. According to the Telegraph newspaper, the IRGC was behind 10 plots to kidnap and murder people in Britain in 2022. 

Kasra Aarabi, director of the Iran Programme at the Tony Blair Institute, told the Jewish Chronicle that Soleimani” was a major terrorist leader, dedicated to the murder of Jews and the destruction of Israel. It’s deeply concerning that children should be taught he was some kind of martyr.”

The Jewish Chronicle wrote that the “children’s events took place the weekend after Soleimani was killed in 2020. In a post on social media, one teacher who attended, Aun Naqvi, is shown standing holding a picture of Soleimani with children sitting at his feet.”

Naqvi wrote that it is “essential we use our madressas to teach our children about our Shahuda [martyrs] and our leaders”.

Posts from Naqvi showed pictures of Soleimani were held by children captioned “General Soleimani Anti-Zionism”.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that teenagers stood in Luton in front of a picture of Soleimani with the slogan: “If death is inevitable then laying down your life for God is the best death”.

According to the weekly paper, "Other leaflets and online posts highlight similar events at the Idara-e-Jaaferiya mosque in Tooting, South London, and in Hammersmith, West London, where students heard speeches from Iranian officials. In Manchester, the Islamic Institute said it was holding a 'commemoration of the martyrs' killed by 'the aggressor and criminal US regime."'

"Honoring beloved martyrs"

The Imam Reza Centre in Birmingham announced said it was honoring “our beloved martyrs” Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandis, a second terrorist commander, who was killed in the same US drone attack, noted the Jewish Chronicle.

The Jewish Chronicle reported that " Photographs also show children at a vigil, organized by the Islamic Centre of England (ICE), in Central London where Soleimani was described as one of the great soldiers of Islam."'

Partnerships between Iran’s regime and German cities are facing intense criticism and scrutiny as well.

Israeli Brig.-Gen (res.) Yossi Kuperwasser, a former Foreign Ministry director-general, told the Jerusalem Post that the mayor of the German city of Freiburg, Martin Horn, should pull the plug on Freiburg's municipal partnership with the Iranian city of Isfahan.

“Having a twin city [partnership] controlled by the Iranian regime that executes protesters and mobilizes the world to wipe Israel off the map can’t be explained by a German city. That should not have happened.”

When asked about German civil servant Michael Blume, who is assigned to combat hatred of Israel in Freiburg, Kuperwasser said "those who stand behind Freiburg and Isfahan partnership can't be considered as people who act against antisemitism."

Blume has failed to call for the end of the partnership, according to the prominent Jewish human rights organization Simon Wiesenthal Center. Kuperwasser said the alleged antisemitic official Blume should call on Horn to end the partnership.

The Post reported on Monday that a German regional court in Hamburg determined, in a landmark ruling, that Blume can be classified as antisemitic due to his anti-Israel activities. Post press queries to Horn and Blume went unanswered.

Kuperwasser added that Germany should sanction the IRGC as a terrorist organization.

“The IRGC is a terror organization, especially against Israelis and dissidents of the Iranian regime,“ continued Kuperwasser, who was the Research Division of IDF Military Intelligence and is currently affiliated with the Jerusalem Center for Public Affairs.

German-Iranian dissidents have urged Horn to end the partnership. The dissidents have also repeatedly called on the city of Hamburg to shut down the Iranian regime-controlled Islamic Center of Hamburg and the Blue Mosque because of their support for Soleimani.



Tags Britain death IRGC Soleimani
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Suspected UFO shot down over Russia's Rostov Oblast - report

UFO (illustrative).
2

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
3

Mother of the year: US teen discovers cyber bully was her own mother

An estimated 60% of adolescents have experienced some form of cyberbullying over social media.
4

US barring Israeli pilots with foreign passports from F-35 aircraft - report

An F-35i Adir jet in Nevatim base, southeast of Beersheba
5

Test your intelligence: Can you make six squares by moving one match?

The match puzzle: how are six squares former here?
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by