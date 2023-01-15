The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Apology

By 103FM
Published: JANUARY 15, 2023 13:01

Updated: JANUARY 15, 2023 13:06
103FM logo (photo credit: Courtesy)
103FM logo
(photo credit: Courtesy)

On September 10th 2020, on 103FM radio station, Prof. Yoram Lass defamed Prof. Alan Dershowitz by linking him to the Jeffrey Epstein case during a conversation with a listener.

Consequently, Prof. Dershowitz filed a lawsuit against the radio station and Prof. Lass. in response, and immediately afterward, Prof. Lass and the radio station apologized. Later, Prof. Lass's radio show was taken off the air.

On November 8th, 2022, Ms. Virginia Lewis Giuffre, who raised the accusation that Prof. Dershowitz had sex with her, took back all her accusations against Prof. Dershowitz, withdrew her lawsuit against him and admitted that she "may have made a mistake in accusing Prof. Dershowitz."

Even before Ms. Giuffre took back all her accusations, defaming Prof. Dershowitz should have been avoided. 

We wish to clearly and plainly state: all the things that Prof. Lass said about Prof. Dershowitz were wrong and baseless. We apologize to Prof. Dershowitz for this and for the damage caused to him as a result. 

We thank Prof. Dershowitz for his longstanding contribution to Israel, and are making, on his behalf and per his request, a significant donation to the important organization United Hatzalah.



Tags radio alan dershowitz Jeffrey Epstein
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Archaeologists believe they found the temple of Poseidon in Greece

Poseidon, god of the sea, earthquakes and horses.
2

Written records of biblical King David discovered by researchers

Detail of a portion of lines 12–16, reconstructed from the squeeze. The middle line (14) reads "Take Nabau against Israel."
3

Have high cholesterol? Here are simple and effective tips to lower it

A healthy Mediterranean meal
4

Journalists detained over footage of South Sudan president wetting himself

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir addresses a news conference at the State House in Juba, South Sudan March 28, 2022
5

Artillery sinks Russian warship in Dnipro River, says Ukraine

Russian missile cruiser Moskva is moored in the Ukrainian Black Sea port of Sevastopol, Ukraine, May 10, 2013.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by