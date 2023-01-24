The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Archeology Israel Real Estate Food Premium Buying Expert
Jerusalem Post World News

Three killed in Washington state store shooting, suspect at large

Two victims were shot inside the store and the third was shot outside in what authorities said appeared to be a random act of violence.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 24, 2023 20:03
Crime scene tape. (photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)
Crime scene tape.
(photo credit: BRANDON ANDERSON/ FLICKR/ CREATIVE COMMONS)

Three people were killed in a shooting at a convenience store in central Washington state early Tuesday, police said, and the suspect is at large and considered dangerous.

Police were called to a Circle K in Yakima, Washington, at about 3:30 am local time when three people, who have not been identified, were found dead, Chief Matt Murray told reporters. Two victims were shot inside the store, while a third was shot outside in what authorities said appeared to be a random act of violence.

A motive is unknown and the male suspect is considered a danger to the community, he said.

"It appears to be a random situation. There was no apparent conflict between the parties," Murray said. "The male just walked in and started shooting."

United States being struck with back-to-back mass shootings

Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico (credit: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/REUTERS)Yellow police tape lies on the road as federal agents work at a crime scene in the town in Mexico (credit: ALEJANDRO ACOSTA/REUTERS)

This week, the United States has been horrified by back-to-back mass shootings in California, which left 18 victims dead.

After opening fire in the store, the suspect ran across the street and shot into a vehicle, forcing the driver to move to the passenger seat. The suspect stole the car, described as a gray or silver Chrysler sedan, and fled, police said.

The condition of the driver, including whether he was wounded, was unknown.

Law enforcement collected security footage and accounts of eyewitnesses from the scene as part of an investigation. The police department released a photo on social media of a man wearing all black, including a hat, hoodie and jeans, and white Nike shoes.

Yakima is a city of about 97,000 residents in Washington's Yamika Valley, an agricultural region known for apple crops and wineries.



Tags United States washington shooting gun California
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Priest says he went to Hell, wouldn't wish it on his worst enemy

The road to hell (illustrative)
2

Russia's Vladimir Putin afraid of coup, will retire in 2023 - report

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulates security services officers and veterans on Security Agency Worker's Day, via video link at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, in this picture released on December 20, 2022.
3

Russia sends drug addicts to war to up mobilization numbers

A Russian serviceman addresses reservists at a gathering point in the course of partial mobilization of troops, aimed to support the country's military campaign in Ukraine, in the town of Volzhsky in the Volgograd region, Russia September 28, 2022.
4

Gardening expert recommends seven houseplants that will help you get rid of dust

A willow tree shades the charming garden at Beit Shalom
5

Archaeologists discover mysterious ancient Egyptian tomb

View of the Great Pyramids of Giza during the fourth annual Pyramids Half Marathon named "Race Through History" in 2022, in Giza, Egypt December 10, 2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Law
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
JNF-USA
Buying Expert
Electronics
Home & Kitchen
Appliances
Health & Personal Care
Tools & Home Improvement
Sports & Outdoors
Beauty
Patio, Lawn & Garden
Office Products
Toys & Games
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2023 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by