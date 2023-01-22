The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
Multiple casualties reported in shooting in Monterey Park, California

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 22, 2023 11:02

Updated: JANUARY 22, 2023 11:42

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualties on Saturday night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10 p.m. (0600 GMT) around the location of a Chinese Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day. Footage posted on social media showed deserted, cordoned-off streets guarded by police cars.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 7 miles (11 km) from downtown Los Angeles.

Another sinkhole opens in Tel Aviv
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/21/2023 03:06 PM
Child lightly injured seemingly by stray bullet in Jerusalem
By Walla!
01/21/2023 01:31 PM
An IDF drone crashed during take off, no injuries
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/21/2023 12:39 PM
Ukraine adviser tells allies 'think faster' on military support
By REUTERS
01/21/2023 12:09 PM
Attempted stabbing, no injuries in Beit El
By Walla!
01/21/2023 08:39 AM
12 people injured moderately to lightly in accident in the West Bank
By MAARIV ONLINE
01/21/2023 08:22 AM
Illinois judge temporarily blocks state ban on semiautomatic gun sales
By REUTERS
01/21/2023 04:26 AM
US charges two in sanctions evasion of Russian oligarch's yacht
By REUTERS
01/21/2023 01:09 AM
NZ Labour Party: Chris Hipkins sole candidate to replace Jacinda Ardern
By REUTERS
01/20/2023 10:40 PM
High Court president met with fmr. justice minister Livni - report
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2023 10:19 PM
Erdogan offers to mediate between Moscow and Kyiv in call with Zelensky
By REUTERS
01/20/2023 05:10 PM
Drones target US outpost in Syria, no American injuries
By REUTERS
01/20/2023 01:20 PM
At least eight injured in Pakistan train blast
By REUTERS
01/20/2023 12:34 PM
Former soldier kills 5, including police officer, in ex-Soviet Georgia
By REUTERS
01/20/2023 10:45 AM
Israeli mother accused of locking baby in cage released from custody
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/20/2023 09:47 AM
