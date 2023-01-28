The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation Opinion Podcast
UK judge orders soldier accused of terrorism offense remanded in custody

A British soldier accused of planning terrorist attacks has been ordered to remain in custody.

By REUTERS
Published: JANUARY 28, 2023 18:36
A photo of a traditional "blue lamp" as located outside most English police stations. This one is outside the Charing Cross Police Station of the Metropolitan Police in London. (photo credit: CANLEY/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
A photo of a traditional "blue lamp" as located outside most English police stations. This one is outside the Charing Cross Police Station of the Metropolitan Police in London.
(photo credit: CANLEY/PUBLIC DOMAIN/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

A judge on Saturday adjourned legal proceedings against a serving soldier in the British army who is accused of terrorism and explosives-related offenses and remanded the 21-year-old in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

London's Metropolitan Police said on Friday they had charged Daniel Abed Khalif from Stafford in central England with eliciting or attempting to elicit in August 2021 information that could be used by a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.

He was also charged with the offense of placing an article which other people might fear was a bomb on or before Jan. 2 this year.

Court proceedings continue

When Khalif appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, the judge adjourned proceedings until Feb. 3 so that the Attorney General can give permission for the case to go ahead, the CPS said.

A general view of Westminster Magistrates' Court (credit: REUTERS) A general view of Westminster Magistrates' Court (credit: REUTERS)

It said Khalif did not make a plea and was remanded in custody.



