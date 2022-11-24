Recent spike in antisemitic crimes in London

A number of tweets posted by Jewish volunteer watch group Shomrim have recorded a spike in antisemitic crimes in London over last week.

Two incidents occurred on November 18, according to the posts. The first involved a brick being thrown through a synagogue window during evening prayers in Stamford Hill, a neighborhood known for its large Hasidic Jewish population.

The second reported hate crime, also in Stamford Hill, was described as three Jewish girls being confronted by attackers running towards them while screaming "Jew."

#HateCrime #AntisemitismAmhurst Park #N163 #Jewish girls walking home from school confronted by two #Racists who ran towards them seemingly to attack them whilst screaming "Jew"@MPSHackney Ref 4632070/20 pic.twitter.com/W3ECxa5DyZ — Shomrim (Stamford Hill) (@Shomrim) November 18, 2022

Previous antisemitism in Stamford Hill

Last month, also in Stamford Hill, A London Jewish male was ambushed by a male on a bicycle, who punched him and knocked off his yarmulke, on October 28. Several other incidents involving a man on a bike targeting visible Jews followed later that same day, according to reports from the Stamford Hill Shomrim chapter. “I tried but didn’t manage,” the assailant lamented after failing in his attempt to knock a second Jewish victim’s yarmulke off. While this victim was left unscathed, others were not. Another unnamed victim was similarly ambushed by a man on a bike, who successfully knocked his yarmulke off and punched him in the face, leaving him bleeding and bruised. Combatting Antisemitism in Stamford